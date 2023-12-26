Argentina’s World Cup wonderkid is dancing with defenders & lighting up Guardiola’s eyes

Straight off the back of their greatest footballing triumph in decades, Argentina already boast a golden generation of young players waiting to take their chances.

It’s a bit freakish when you look into it. First it was Maradona, then it was Messi and now they’ve got a small army of talent who could very well follow in the footsteps of their greatest ever players – and two of the game’s greatest.

Hyping up these talented young prospects is admittedly all too easy, but when one spawns in with the fast feet, the footballer’s haircut and the effortlessly cool as f*ck nickname to weave it all together, it’s difficult not to get excited.

For the full article, please click here.