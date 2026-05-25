Liverpool have decided to stick with Arne Slot and not replace him with Andoni Iraola after the Reds finished in the Premier League top five this season, according to a reliable source.

A 1-1 draw with Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday saw Liverpool clinch the fifth and final automatic Champions League spot in the table.

It brought to an end what has been largely an underwhelming season, as Liverpool failed to retain the Premier League title they won under Slot in the 2024/25 campaign.

There were also fall-outs between Slot and Mohamed Salah, who, along with fellow Liverpool great Andy Robertson, will leave Anfield this summer.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), could sack Slot if he failed to guide the team to Champions League qualification.

A large number of Liverpool fans would not mind if FSG got rid of Slot now, even though the team will play in the Champions League next season.

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Outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Slot.

Iraola is leaving Bournemouth after his extraordinary work at the Cherries.

The Spaniard himself is reported to be keen on becoming the new Liverpool manager.

When asked on ESPN FC if Iraola could reverse his decision to leave Bournemouth, journalist Julien Laurens said: “No.

“It’s a good idea, and it’s a bit of a shame when you get to that point, if they do make the Champions League, you would want to see him leading that team into the Champions League.

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“Obviously, that would be very special, but, no, there’s no way back. He wants a step up and a bigger club.

“I think, for a long time, he was hoping that maybe Liverpool would get rid of Arne Slot and that would be the perfect fit for him.

“That’s not going to happen for now, so, you know, I don’t rule out the fact that he won’t have a club at the start of next season and he will take a bit of time to make sure that the right offer comes, which might come at Liverpool if Arne Slot doesn’t last until November, for example, that’s a strong possibility.

“But no, I don’t think he can stay at Bournemouth, and again I think he will be very particular in where he goes next, because he wants something quite big and something where he feels is the right project for him.”

Liverpool will not sack Arne Slot and hire Andoni Iraola

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have held internal talks over sacking Slot and appointing Iraola as their manager.

However, FSG have reached a decision to stick with the Dutch manager, who guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first campaign in charge at Anfield last season.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen will join Slot at Liverpool.

It is Slot who ‘persuaded’ FSG to appoint Reijnen in his coaching staff at Liverpool next season.

While FSG will conduct an end-of-season review, with Slot having guided Liverpool to the Champions League, the Dutchman’s camp are said to be confident that he will be the manager next season.

The report has stated: ‘Slot himself is understood to be appreciative of the support he has received from Liverpool’s hierarchy during a difficult campaign, although sources close to the Dutchman acknowledge he is fully aware another trophyless season would intensify pressure considerably among both supporters and decision-makers.’

TEAMtalk has claimed that Liverpool internally ‘discussed the possibility of making a move for Andoni Iraola’, but the Reds are ‘not currently expected to open talks with the Spaniard’.

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