Arne Slot believes beating Bournemouth at home is “normal” for Liverpool but insists that Andoni Iraola’s side “made it a hard fight”.

Liverpool beat the Cherries 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, bouncing back from their shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

“I think it was a good performance, especially with the ball,” Slot said. “Quite a lot of shots on goal, a lot of chances, but not as easy as the score probably looks.

“It is normal we win a home game against Bournemouth but it is a tough schedule, and the teams you face are really strong. They made it a hard fight for us so it is good for us to win again and now let’s continue.”

Luis Diaz scored his fourth and fifth Premier League goals of the season to put Liverpool in front before Darwin Nunez made it three before the break.

Diaz, Slot said: “They were really good finishes but it’s also important what led to the finish.

“They were really aggressive, Bournemouth, so [Ibrahima] Konate understood a ball in behind was a good one to take.

“For the second Trent [Alexander-Arnold] made a good run with the ball and Luis finished both off really well.”

On Darwin, Slot also said: “We hope we are adding goals [to his game] because that is what you need from a striker but this work rate was really good.

“We have a lot of good players, a lot of competition, and as long as they keep performing it is a very good thing for me.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold again impressed, picking up his 100th goal contribution for Liverpool to help them to victory.

“I’m not surprised he [Trent] is involved in so many goals because his quality is outstanding but what I also liked today was how he defended,” Slot said. “If he can combine those two things he makes me really happy.”

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson said after the win: “Really happy. Obviously last week it was disappointing, but we managed to bounce back Tuesday [against AC Milan] – it was about getting back on track in the league.

“Darwin has had to be patient. He has worked hard in training, trying to get better like we all have. He has waited for his chance and today he was excellent.

“Luis has started the season really well, delighted for those two.

“He [Nunez] was waiting for his chance and he took it today.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has said a lack of experience cost his side at Anfield.

“I think they were better when it mattered, when the game is on the line,” the Spaniard said. “We had a disallowed goal, other chances, and when the game was very open they made the difference when it clearly mattered.

“The start wasn’t very different but the things you do after 3-0 are not very valuable.

“We feel like we were doing well, having our chances, and after the first goal we lost the intensity, focus and you cannot allow this. The momentum changed and probably a lack of experience [counted], we are a young team, we need to calm the game after conceding the first goal.”

After being booked for dissent, Iraola claimed it was a misunderstanding and wants it to be overturned by the FA.

“I think it has been a misunderstanding and I hope we can overturn it,” he continued.

“They booked me for asking for a yellow card but I was asking for an offside. I wanted not an advantage but an offside and there was nothing happening where I could ask for a yellow card. I don’t know how this works, here I don’t know.

“The problem is it’s not the first game where we have a lot of chances but don’t get the goals we expected, especially at this level you have to take your chances when you are playing well because for sure they will punish you. We did more than enough to score.

“It is difficult for us to accept. What you do in the boxes makes the difference and we need to improve certain things.”

