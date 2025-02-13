Arne Slot ‘blocked’ as Liverpool ‘hidden truth’ of Premier League table emerges

Arne Slot at the end of Everton v Liverpool

The fall-out from Everton v Liverpool in the media has seen some pretend Arne Slot was silenced by the Premier League or his own club…

Don’t you think?

It is somewhat ironic that The Sun are mining clicks on the supposed lack of knowledge from a TNT presenter…

TNT Sports denied Arne Slot interview as presenter briefly forgets little-known rule after Everton vs Liverpool clash

…when Sky Sports had to apologise after The Sun‘s own Football Editor Charlie Wyett used their channel to warn Slot to be careful about dodging press conferences.

Sky Sports then made their own video – ‘Why Arne Slot didn’t speak to the media after Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park’ – in which they described a “perplexing” situation that has been in place since the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

Oddly, no such video was produced when Nuno Espirito Santo or Fabian Hürzeler were shown red cards earlier this season.

This red card means more

‘Premier League block Arne Slot from speaking after red card mayhem in Merseyside derby’ – GB News. They ‘block’ all the managers, guys. But carry on…

‘Why Liverpool cancelled press conference after triple red card’ – The Standard. Nope. Nice try. But a right load of bollocks.

Coulda woulda shoulda

So Arne Slot will get a touchline ban, right? Wrong, or at least wrong according to The Independent, never slow to jump on a potential Google search term…

‘Why Arne Slot may escape touchline ban despite Liverpool v Everton red card’

In the fifth paragraph, they claim that ‘in theory’ Slot ‘could’ escape a touchline ban.

In the 10th paragraph, we are told that ‘in all likelihood, the Liverpool boss will receive a touchline ban’.

Cheers for the clarification, you massive spoofers.

Literally 10 minutes after they published, the Premier League confirmed a two-match ban for “offensive, insulting, or abusive language”. Almost like that was always going to happen.

We are owed a description…

Over to the Mirror and their top story on Thursday morning after the Wednesday night before…

‘DECISIONS EXPLAINED! Premier League issue Everton v Liverpool statement as FOUR sent off after final whistle including Reds boss for his furious reaction to last-gasp Everton equaliser.’

Oddly, after that headline we’re expected ‘DECISIONS EXPLAINED!’

We click and, well, we have already been downgraded:

‘Premier League issue Everton vs Liverpool statement as FOUR sent off after final whistle’

Hmmm. That’s not the same as things being ‘EXPLAINED’, is it?

Let’s read that full ‘DECISIONS EXPLAINED’ statement from the Premier League on those four red cards:

‘The referee issued second yellow cards and red cards to Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucouré following an altercation after the final whistle. Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown straight red cards after the final whistle.’

That’s ‘DECISIONS DESCRIBED’, guys. But congratulations on the clicks.

Liverpool: The truth

‘Inside chaos of Goodison Park as angry players leave and hidden Liverpool truth emerges’ is the headline on the Liverpool Echo, so obviously we are very, very curious.

What is this ‘hidden truth’? Do they know something about how long Michael Oliver believes a handshake to be acceptable?

Nope, it’s just some truly magnificent saltiness, dressed up in clickbait:

‘And somewhere, hidden behind the thick Blue weeds of 40,000 Everton fans crooning along to Elton John, as Goodison Park took in its final moments of the Merseyside derby, was Liverpool extending their Premier League advantage at the top to seven points.’

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the ‘hidden truth’, just in case you cannot read or access a Premier League table.

I read what the Manchester Evening News wrote about Chido Obi-Martin

Mediawatch has written before about the Manchester Evening News and their curious ‘I heard/saw/watched’ schtick but this might be the finest ever example after Samuel Luckhurst watched Chido Obi-Martin score a hat-trick in the FA Youth Cup.

I heard what Manchester United staff said to Chido Obi-Martin and he gives them what they are missing

And here we have the sum total of what Luckhurst heard at Leigh Sports Village:

“Chido.”

“Well done.”

“Well done.”

“Nothing past, Chido, nothing past.”

“Well done.”

Twelve words. Twelve gems. And thank f*** Luckhurst was there to hear them.