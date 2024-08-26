Arne Slot ‘brand’ slammed as Klopp-lover sides with Carragher on ‘strange’ Liverpool

Arne Slot’s “brand of football” led to “no intensity” from Liverpool in their 2-0 win over Brentford on Sunday as a renowned lover of Jurgen Klopp sided with Jamie Carragher over the atmosphere at Anfield.

Slot has won both of his games in charge of Liverpool, who are yet to concede a goal under their new manager.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah were on the scoresheet for the Reds against Brentford and Diaz’s goal in particular was very similar to countless goals scored under Jurgen Klopp, as they went from front to back in a flash.

But as Carragher pointed out after the game, Liverpool were far more circumspect after Salah gave them some breathing space, which created a “strange” atmosphere in Slot’s first home game.

“I thought the atmosphere was strange considering it was the first home game of the season,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Is that something to do with the style of play being different in that it won’t be as end-to-end?

“Last season was a rollercoaster ride for supporters; late goals, coming from behind. It felt like every game was like a cup final. Liverpool needed more games like this last season.

“That was almost like a Man City performance in that the game felt over when the second goal went in. There wasn’t any jeopardy in the game.

“Arne Slot’s Liverpool aren’t going to be as exciting as Jurgen Klopp’s – that’s impossible. I’m interesting to see how that will affect the atmosphere as the months go on because it did feel strange today.

“But it still might prove to be as successful if not more successful than last season. If Liverpool win more games like this today, 2-0, comfortable, then it’ll put them in a great position.”

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys, who now works for beIN Sports and writes a blog famous for its bizarre takes, agreed with Carragher, though was less complementary over the style of football.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Keys said: “That was eerily quiet.

“If they [Liverpool] start running in the mud… a little, I think that crowd would start to get a little bit uneasy.

“They go out to be entertained and the brand of football he’s likely to serve up… too much passing and no intensity.”

Keys had made his mind up on Slot the moment he was announced as Klopp’s replacement, claiming all Liverpool fans were ‘underwhelmed’ by the appointment of ‘Arne ten Slot’, who he insisted would pale in comparison to his German predecessor.

‘I believe Liverpool are about to make the same mistakes that United did,’ Keys wrote on his blog.

‘Arne ten Slot. Really? Not for me. And I’m not alone.

‘There isn’t a Liverpool fan that I’ve spoken to isn’t totally underwhelmed by the news ten Slot is going to replace Klopp.

‘Ok, let’s cut him some slack. I accept we don’t know. It could turn out to be an inspired appointment. But I’m not convinced.

‘Why ten Slot? (I know that’s not his name but he’s mini-me isn’t he?). I guarantee you we’ll all hear the same things they said about Ten Hag when Liverpool finally unveil their man.

‘What you won’t hear is an admission that he wasn’t first choice. Or that his record in Holland isn’t even as good as Ten Hag’s was.’