Arne Slot confusion as Premier League deletes Michael Oliver ‘abuse’ statement

Arne Slot may well be on the touchline for Liverpool’s clash with Wolves on Sunday after all after the Premier League deleted a statement confirming a two-match ban.

Slot was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver after the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

In a statement explaining the decision, the Premier League said: “Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language. He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result.”

Slot was angry after James Tarkowski scored deep into stoppage time, smashing a bouncing ball into the roof of the net to send the Goodison Park crowd wild in the last-ever derby in the historic stadium.

The Liverpool boss was convinced that defender Ibrahima Konate had been fouled in the build-up to the goal, with a lip-reader detailing what the Dutchman said to the official.

“That’s not a push? It’s a f**king disgrace… if you go and watch that again,” Slot exclaimed.

To the other linesman, he sarcastically said: “Well done.”

Just before shaking hands with Oliver, again, sarcastically, he said: “Great game.”

After the red card, the Liverpool boss added: “Sure, you give me a red for that? I will check it out for later… me and you yeah? Sure give me a red card… we’ll talk after?”

But Slot’s punishment is now uncertain after the Premier League deleted the statement on its website as a hearing may well be required, which will likely mean that Slot can be on the touchline at Anfield vs Wolves.

MORE MERSEYSIDE DERBY COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool wheels fall off for Arne Slot as Everton do a Man Utd in glorious Merseyside derby

👉 Arne Slot ‘raging’ as ex-PGMOL chief admits to Michael Oliver mistake in Merseyside derby

👉 Slot was booked for ‘f**king joke’ comment before seeing red against Everton

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk admitted the last-gasp equaliser was a “blow” for Liverpool in what was a “cup final” for Everton.

“They did the same things they always do. They’re very direct. Fight for the first ball, second ball,” the Dutchman said.

“Obviously we all know that this is their cup final and they will try to everything in their power to make it difficult and try to win from us.

“We saw it last year how difficult they made it and this year you see them scoring at the end, it’s obviously a big boost for them and a blow for us.”

That was, of course, not aided by Oliver’s input, with Van Dijk adding: “I think the referee had a big part in the game today, in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren’t.”