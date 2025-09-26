How Arne Slot ‘disciplined’ Ekitike as ‘stupid’ red card hands Liverpool sub Palace ‘chance’

Arne Slot has revealed how he “disciplined” Hugo Ekitike following his “stupid” red card in Liverpool’s win over Southampton on Tuesday.

The summer signing scored his fifth Liverpool goal off the bench to secure a last-gasp victory for the Reds, but was then shown a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration.

Reacting to Ekitike’s misstep after the game, Slot said: “Needless? Yes. And it was stupid. The first one was already needless and to a certain extent, stupid, as you have got to control your emotions.

READ MORE: Liverpool star given ‘needless’ advantage as £100m links continue to plague lost midfielder

“I told him that if you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner I can maybe understand. He is like, ‘This is all about me, what did I do’.

“But I am old-fashioned, I’m 47 and old. I never played at this level but did score a few goals and if I scored a goal like this, I’d have turned around and walked up to Federico Chiesa and said, ‘This goal is all about you, this is not about me’.

“It’s always best to control your emotions. If you can’t, do it in a way that doesn’t lead to a yellow card.”

The Frenchman will miss Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday as a result but having apologised for his error, Slot told reporters in his press conference that he opted not to fine Ekitike, who he says is a “fantastic human being”.

The Liverpool boss also said Ekitike’s suspension offers Federico Chiesa, who’s yet to start a Premier League game but got both assists against Southampton, a “chance” to continue “showing himself”.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 ‘Smirking’ Carragher didn’t ‘f*** off’ – Liverpool hero doubles down on reason for Salah Ballon d’Or snub

👉 Neville aims thinly-veiled jab at Isak in Liverpool prediction as Keane explains why Reds won’t win the title

👉 Arsenal and Liverpool play down £86m transfer panic despite ‘bad planning’

“If discipline means that I spoke to him then it’s discipline but I don’t think it is,” Slot said.

“Discipline means a fine and he didn’t get that.

“It wasn’t very smart what he did. He recognised that himself immediately straight away so he said sorry straight away to his team-mates.

“He’s young. Players of all ages do make mistakes and that’s what he did in this situation but we all make mistakes and you’re allowed, at this club, to make a mistake without immediately getting fined or these kind of things.

“He’s a fantastic human being. I think if you asked all the staff the top three of the warmest people and the most polite, he’s in every staff member’s top three.

“Even if he wasn’t a person like this, he’s able to make a mistake but it wasn’t smart. It didn’t hurt us Tuesday evening, it might hurt us a bit more tomorrow.

“The positive thing is Federico Chiesa is showing himself at the moment so it’s also a chance for him.”