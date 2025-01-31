According to reports, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot may need to ‘build bridges’ with Darwin Nunez after he was ‘blocked’ from leaving ‘this week’.

Nunez has failed to live up to expectations at Liverpool following his £64m move from Benfica during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Uruguay international has scored a few vital goals for Liverpool, but he’s still pretty raw and is often wasteful in front of goal.

Head coach Arne Slot is clearly not a huge fan of the 25-year-old, who has only made seven Premier League starts this season.

Nunez can hang his hat on scoring a match-winning late brace in Liverpool’s recent victory at Brentford, but it does feel like his time in the Premier League is coming to an end.

READ: Five Premier League players lucky to survive the January transfer window



The forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this month and it’s been claimed that the Reds have turned down a £70m offer.

Al Nassr have been mooted as a potential destination for Nunez, but they turned their attention to Jhon Duran and paid around £64m plus add-ons to sign the Colombia international from Aston Villa.

According to The Sun, this has rubbed Nunez up the wrong way as he ‘would have liked the chance to speak to Al Nassr’.

Before his ‘future is addressed in the summer’, it’s claimed Slot is ‘facing a challenge to rebuild bridges’ with Nunez after his exit was ‘blocked this week’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Sensational’ Salah replacement who Slot is ‘obsessed’ with ‘rejects’ summer move to Liverpool

👉 Carragher ‘worried’ as Liverpool ‘gamble’ could cost them Premier League title: ‘Frustrating’

👉 Best 20 footballers out of contract and available for free this summer

The report explains: