Arne Slot in ‘challenge’ to ‘build bridges’ with Liverpool star ‘blocked’ from leaving ‘this week’
According to reports, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot may need to ‘build bridges’ with Darwin Nunez after he was ‘blocked’ from leaving ‘this week’.
Nunez has failed to live up to expectations at Liverpool following his £64m move from Benfica during the 2022 summer transfer window.
The Uruguay international has scored a few vital goals for Liverpool, but he’s still pretty raw and is often wasteful in front of goal.
Head coach Arne Slot is clearly not a huge fan of the 25-year-old, who has only made seven Premier League starts this season.
Nunez can hang his hat on scoring a match-winning late brace in Liverpool’s recent victory at Brentford, but it does feel like his time in the Premier League is coming to an end.
READ: Five Premier League players lucky to survive the January transfer window
The forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this month and it’s been claimed that the Reds have turned down a £70m offer.
Al Nassr have been mooted as a potential destination for Nunez, but they turned their attention to Jhon Duran and paid around £64m plus add-ons to sign the Colombia international from Aston Villa.
According to The Sun, this has rubbed Nunez up the wrong way as he ‘would have liked the chance to speak to Al Nassr’.
Before his ‘future is addressed in the summer’, it’s claimed Slot is ‘facing a challenge to rebuild bridges’ with Nunez after his exit was ‘blocked this week’.
MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 ‘Sensational’ Salah replacement who Slot is ‘obsessed’ with ‘rejects’ summer move to Liverpool
👉 Carragher ‘worried’ as Liverpool ‘gamble’ could cost them Premier League title: ‘Frustrating’
👉 Best 20 footballers out of contract and available for free this summer
The report explains:
‘Slot faces a challenge to build bridges with Darwin Nunez after Liverpool blocked a big-money transfer to Al Nassr this week.
‘The Saudi Pro League club were keen on Nunez before finalising their £64million move for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, but Liverpool told them he was not for sale at any price.
‘Nunez has been out of Liverpool’s starting line-up for much of the season, and would have liked the chance to speak to Al Nassr. It was reported Liverpool rejected an initial £70m offer from a Saudi club earlier in the window.
‘The Uruguayan striker was left out of the squad for Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to PSV on Wednesday with Slot citing a minor illness.
‘The 25-year-old was able to train yesterday and has travelled to Bournemouth with the rest of the squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture.
‘He is unlikely to start the game however, and his future at Anfield will be addressed in the summer. Squad depth is key as the Reds continue to pursue glory on all four fronts during Slot’s first season in charge.’