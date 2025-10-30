Arne Slot believes the continued backing from the Anfield crowd can push Liverpool back to winning ways.

Despite a sixth defeat in the last seven games, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has a “feeling” his players will turn it around this weekend.

Slot is being panned after naming an inexperienced squad for Liverpool’s League Cup tie against Crystal Palace and it was a decision that backfired with the Anfield side heading out of the competition.

It was another embarrassing evening for Slot who has won just one of his last seven games in charge of the Reds.

But while he has complained of an apparent lack of depth, Slot is taking the support from the Anfield crowd as a sign his players will turn it around against Aston Villa this weekend.

“I don’t think it’s possible if you lose five out of six that there’s now after six out of seven even more pressure,” Slot said.

“If you’re on a run of results like this, if you play for Liverpool, if you manage Liverpool, you know the pressure is there and I don’t think it has changed much after this loss.

“But if it did then maybe the most positive thing about tonight was that the position we were in, 2-0 down and we weren’t really pushing for a goal because we weren’t able to, the fans were behind the team, were supporting us.

“That gives me the feeling that Saturday when our players will show how much it means to them, our fans will be incredibly supportive for us Saturday.

“But, again, we face a team that has rested in the week to play us, and that’s Villa.”

Despite spending £450m this summer, Slot’s biggest complaint is the number of games his side faces with midweek fixtures occurring almost every week.

Slot raised this point following their defeat to Palace but said it was “not an excuse.”

“Against Brentford it was two days after we played Eintracht Frankfurt away and I saw a team that is struggling to play three games in seven days, but it is not an excuse,” he added.

“I’ve seen the struggles some players have had in pre-season. It’s a new challenge to play in the Premier League and Champions League, three games in seven days.

“Our squad is probably not as big as people think it is. There has not been a change in the way we look at this.”

