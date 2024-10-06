Arne Slot ‘insists’ on shock move for ex-Man Utd star Greenwood as Liverpool ‘lead’ Barcelona

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood can ‘become one of the great players in the Premier League’ under his watch and ‘insists’ on a shock move for the 23-year-old.

A case against Greenwood of alleged rape and assault was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service at the start of 2023 after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chance of conviction.

Man Utd pulled the plug on his return ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and he joined La Liga side Getafe on loan, contributing eight goals and six assists, before moving to Marseille in a permanent £26m deal ahead of the current campaign.

Greenwood is already being linked with another move after five goals and an assist in his first seven games for the Ligue 1 side, with Barcelona thought to be chief among his suitors.

But according to a report in Spain, Liverpool may also enter the running for his signature with Arne Slot apparently viewing Greenwood as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, who’s out of contract at the end of the season.

It’s claimed Barcelona are attracted by the forward’s versatility, given he’s able to play anywhere across the frontline, but Slot and Liverpool are ‘willing to take advantage of’ Barcelona’s financial limitations.

Greenwood ‘fits perfectly in the future plans of the Reds’ and Slot believes he can ‘become one of the great players in the Premier League’ and be ‘key to keeping the team competing at the highest level’.

It’s thought Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ over Barcelona to land Greenwood with ‘Slot’s insistence on this signing’ potentially ‘decisive’ as they prepare to ‘make a strong investment to secure his signing’.

Liverpool’s interest is unlikely to improve the mood of a number of key Manchester United figures who regret selling Greenwood for such a modest fee, according to GiveMeSport.