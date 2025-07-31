Liverpool have spent an enormous amount this summer as they look to retain their Premier League title.

Arne Slot said Liverpool’s huge moves in the transfer window this summer have been justified by player sales, suggesting the club has done nothing new.

A £116 million fee for Florian Wirz is the highlight of what has been a summer of spending for the Anfield side with Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong all arriving for significant sums.

But while rivals fans cry PSR, Slot says Liverpool’s spending has been entirely justified by the number of outgoing players, including most recently Luis Diaz’s £65.5 million move to Bayern Munich.

“You know better than me, but as well as being historic in terms of a spending summer, is it also in terms of bringing money in?” Slot told the Athletic.

“Did Liverpool in the past five or six years ever sell players like Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Luis Diaz? And who knows what else is going to happen? You have to look at it both ways.

“I think this club has always worked like this. We do spend, but if we spend, then we always need to recoup some money.

“It’s what we already started last summer when we only brought in Federico Chiesa, but we sold three or four players, which meant a big profit. So if you balance things out, we’ve spent, for sure, but we’ve also recouped money.”

Liverpool’s incoming totals equate to around €133 million this summer but there is still money to be spent judging by their continued interest in Alexander Isak.

Slot, while not mentioning Isak, did say that if high-profile players leave then there is a need to replace them “with quality.”

“I think if players leave, whether that’s Trent [Alexander-Arnold] or Lucho [Luis Diaz], then you always need to replace them with quality. But sometimes quality can be in different positions. We have more than a few players who can play in a number of positions.

“At this moment in time, we still have Cody Gakpo, Rio (Ngumoha) is showing very good signs, and I think Florian Wirtz can play from the left side as well. There are enough options for me to choose from.

“But as I always say, another thing about Liverpool is that if we see a chance in the market, we never hesitate to bring someone in. In the end, it’s about quality, and we have already made some very good signings. In terms of quality, we are already in the right place.”

