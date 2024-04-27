Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the three main reasons behind Liverpool’s decision to appoint Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

It emerged on Friday evening that Liverpool and Feyenoord had agreed a ‘compensation package’ for Slot, who will replace Klopp in the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso was initially the overwhelming favourite to replace Klopp but Liverpool were made to look elsewhere after the Spaniard confirmed that he is sticking with the Bundesliga champions for at least one more season.

Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim was under consideration but it became clear a couple of days ago that Slot was Liverpool’s preferred candidate and their board have moved quickly to secure his services.

Reasons for Liverpool appointing Slot…

A report from Football Insider claims Slot was ‘the leading candidate to become the club’s new manager due to his data-driven approach’.

‘Both Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are behind Slot’s data-driven ideas, with the manager ticking a lot of the criteria that the Liverpool hierarchy are looking for.’

Romano has revealed why Liverpool are “convinced” Slot is going to be a good appointment.

“The only confirmed manager deal at this moment is Arne Slot joining Liverpool,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The package will be around €13/15m with backroom staff included, it’s all agreed. Feyenoord and Liverpool will prepare all the contracts this weekend.

“Liverpool are convinced he can bring quality football, he can improve young talents and continue Klopp’s legacy at the club.”

It is also noted that Slot joining Liverpool “could see a domino effect in terms of managers” as Romano highlights an “important factor” which could save Mauricio Pochettino from the sack at Chelsea.

“Although this summer could see a domino effect in terms of managers, it’s not that easy or automatic, especially in terms of timing. As of today, none of Thomas Tuchel, Rúben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi, Hansi Flick, Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and others are close to any move,” Romano added.

“Talks have taken place as usual but nothing is close or advanced. Amorim for example spoke to West Ham but won’t sign for them; for the others, it’s still quiet.

“Chelsea’s position remains the same as we said here many times; discussions to decide Pochettino’s future will take place at the end of the season, not now.

“In that case, the owners will be involved and we will see what they decide. Of course, European football could be an important factor for Pochettino.”