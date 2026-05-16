Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are sticking with Arne Slot as the manager for now, despite the defeat to Aston Villa, but the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), will conduct a review at the end of the season.

Liverpool won the Premier League title under Arne Slot last season, but the Dutchman may not even lead the Reds to a top-five finish in the 2025/26 campaign.

A 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday evening means that Liverpool are now fifth in the Premier League table, just four points ahead of Bournemouth, who are sixth and have a game in hand.

Many Liverpool fans are fed up with Slot and want the Dutchman gone, but, according to Romano, FSG are not planning to sack him right now.

However, the transfer guru has revealed that Liverpool will hold an end-of-season review of Slot’s future.

Romano has also noted that Liverpool simply have to make sure that they qualify for the Champions League next season.

READ: Virgil van Dijk reaches decision on leaving Liverpool and picks his next club – report

Liverpool sticking with Arne Slot.. for now

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many of you are asking if Liverpool arrived at this stage for Xabi Alonso.

“As of today, Friday night, Saturday morning, Liverpool have not activated the option Xabi Alonso, even after another disappointing defeat for Liverpool against Aston Villa.

“Another poor performance. 20 defeats for Liverpool this season.

“Liverpool, as of today, have not reached out to Xabi Alonso.

“As I always told you, if they do so, I will be here to tell you, and we will tell you what’s going to happen.

READ MORE: Xabi Alonso ‘would love to manage’ Liverpool as Chelsea reach stunning ‘decision’

“But, as of today, Liverpool are yet to reach out to Xabi Alonso.

“So, that remains the situation.

“Obviously, obviously, Champions League football is really important.

“Don’t forget, there will be an end-of-the-season review at Liverpool.

“Don’t forget that.

“Champions League football is absolutely crucial, but at the moment, the situation with Arne Slot remains absolutely the same.”

While many Anfield faithful want a new manager in charge next season, former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has urged FSG to give Slot another year.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “Liverpool are an educated fanbase.

“They don’t really turn on their managers – but you see it, you hear it, a lot of people are maybe going away from wanting him (Slot) as the manager next year.

“I really struggle with that because when you’ve won the league the year before and decide you want to get rid of the manager the following year – that doesn’t sit well with me.

“I think he deserves another year after winning the Premier League title. But I expect better next year.”

After the defeat to Villa, Slot said, when asked about his future on BBC Match of the Day: “It’s not about me, it’s about us being disappointed with the result.

“I spoke yesterday on it and that’s enough.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool must sack Slot before Chelsea appoint Alonso