Arne Slot says Liverpool star ‘wasn’t of the standard’ vs Girona; makes bizarre Chiesa claim

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Darwin Nunez “wasn’t of the standard” required against Girona in the Champions League and gave a strange update on Federico Chiesa.

Nunez has been heavily criticised having scored only one goal in his last ten appearances and just only three all season.

The striker was visibly frustrated in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League on Tuesday after missing a couple of decent chances and responded on social media to the criticism he received as a result after the game.

Nunez posted on Instagram: ‘They are not all, they are some. Thank you Reds for your support, we are all still together.’

In a separate post he just wrote the word ‘Resiliencia’ (Resilience).

Slot has urged the Liverpool fans to show their support for Nunez, who now needs it more than anyone, and claims he’s not purely judging the Uruguayan on his goal output, though admits his performance against the Spanish side fell below expectations.

“All our players feel the support of our fans but he is definitely one of them. Mo (Salah) is scoring so many goals he likes the support of the fans but doesn’t really need it at the moment,” he said.

“We all saw they did something with him when he missed a few chances on Tuesday and everyone needs an arm around you, either from a team-mate, the fans or your manger.

“But I also made it clear to him that he is not only judged on the goals he scores, he is also judged on the team performance and he adds something to the team performance as well with his work-rate and how much he does winning the ball back high up the pitch.

“Ideally he would have scored a few goals more. Maybe in a few weeks you will ask me (about) Mo is not scoring any more and Darwin is scoring one goal after another.

“It is the life of a number nine, sometimes you score, sometimes you don’t.

“But what should always be there is work-rate and I think that is what he has, apart from two games: the first one against Las Palmas (a pre-season friendly) – I said that to him yesterday – and the last half-hour against Girona wasn’t of the standard he should have.

“That had a lot to do with him being disappointed at missing a few chances.”

One player who could improve on Liverpool’s attacking output is Chiesa, who’s featured for just 78 minutes in his debut season at Anfield due to injury.

The Italy international is now close to full fitness and Slot said the fans may seem him in action against Southampton on Wednesday, but bizarrely claimed that the number of games makes it difficult for him to give Chiesa sufficient game time.

Slot added: “What makes it difficult is we play so many games. What he needs is playing time. If you haven’t played for five or six months, it is sometimes difficult for a manager to give him those minutes because you don’t know what to expect.

“Maybe the Southampton game would be a good game to give him minutes. He needs to get his fitness level. He needs playing time. But it is not always to find these minutes.”