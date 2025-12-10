Arne Slot and Mo Salah have been heavily criticised at Liverpool this season.

Arne Slot attempted to stop the Mo Salah headlines but entirely failed; he had already demanded TWO things from the Egyptian.

Plus, Salah definitely joining Manchester United and more…

Typo of the day

‘Virgil van Dijk insists his conservation with Mo Salah ‘will stay indoors’, as Andy Robertson says he ‘loves’ playing with exiled Liverpool star’ – Daily Mail.

In Mediawatch’s experience, conservation usually takes place outdoors.

Whose move is it anyway?

But the biggest story in football is not Virgil van Dijk’s commitment to re-wilding, but Arne Slot’s conversation (careful) with Clarence Seedorf after Liverpool beat Inter Milan.

The Daily Mail go hard. And of course with capital letters.

Arne Slot hints at peace talks with Mohamed Salah – but suggests it’ll only happen if Liverpool star does TWO things after outburst

TWO things? Well we have watched the video…

…and he really says no such thing. What he does is ask two (sorry, TWO) questions:

1) “OK, you say everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be: does the player think he’s made a mistake as well?”

2) “The next question is: should the initiative come from me or from him?”

You could interpret this as Slot suggesting he will only talk to Salah ‘if Liverpool star does TWO things’, or you could watch the video, realise that Slot and Seedorf are having a lovely chat like old friends, and there really is no such ultimatum.

There also seems – and we can only presume this is an innocent omission – to be no sign in the Daily Mail‘s coverage of Slot saying quite clearly, “I haven’t said that I’m not going to talk to him, I just said the focus should be on the players.”

And that does seem really rather important.

Slot was then directly asked in the press conference afterwards: “Were you saying that he has to make the first move?”

And Slot literally began his reply with “no” and then continued: “I didn’t say anything about that…who should make the first step…I am happy I can clarify that so the headlines tomorrow are not what I’ve said.”

‘Arne Slot’s message to Mohamed Salah: Your move’ screams the Daily Telegraph.

We’re not saying it’s your fault, but you’re so naive, Arne.

Gruffalo stance

Mo Salah obviously dominates the football media once again. So what do you do if you write about Manchester United? Well thankfully the shameless folks at the Manchester Evening News are here to answer that question…

Man United transfer news LIVE: Mohamed Salah stance, Sergio Ramos ‘offer’, Antoine Semenyo blow

And whose stance is this? Because the MEN certainly have no information about Manchester United’s stance, which would presumably be ‘what the actual f***? We’re trying to lower our wage bill…’.

So we presume the ‘stance’ refers to Rio Ferdinand, who said: “No way. Mo Salah don’t go to Man United.”

Well that’s a stance.

Over at SPORTbible, there are a thousand liberties taken with this one:

Man Utd Tipped to Make Mo Salah Offer as Outrageous Liverpool Transfer Touted

It’s a frankly ludicrous headline because the entire story is a ridiculous conversation on a YouTube channel.

Have Manchester United been ‘tipped to make Mo Salah offer’? Or have some men in baseball caps been having a lovely laugh about something preposterous?

‘Ferdinand and Howson’s comments appear to be tongue-in-cheek,’ it says here. What gave you that clue? Was it when one of them said “I’d do it just for the f**king riot that it’ll cause”? Was that it? Didn’t stop you mining clicks with that headline, mind.

Question of the day

Can you ‘break your silence’ by posting a picture of yourself saying no words, which is accompanied by no words. It still feels fairly quiet.