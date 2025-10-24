Liverpool boss Arne Slot is not concerned that Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored a Premier League goal from open play in his last seven games. He probably should be.

The Egyptian international is enduring his worst spell in front of goal for Liverpool, with seven successive Premier League matches without scoring a non-penalty goal — his longest streak for the club since joining in 2017.

Mohamed Salah in 2025/26: The lowdown 👇

Salah has three goals and three assists in 12 matches across all competitions this season

This time last year, Salah had seven goals and seven assists

His only open play goal in the 25/26 Premier League came on Matchday One

Salah ‘stropped’ down the tunnel at full-time after being dropped midweek

Salah has been largely ineffective this season, with his sub-par numbers just the tip of the iceberg. Overall, his contribution to the team has been minimal.

As a collective, Liverpool have started the season poorly despite winning their opening six games across all competitions.

Their first defeat of the campaign came at Crystal Palace and was followed by three consecutive defeats against Galatasaray, Chelsea and Manchester United.

They got back to winning ways in the Champions League against Frankfurt on Wednesday but Salah started on the bench after an anonymous performance against United three days earlier.

Mo Salah only has one successful dribble so far in the Premier League this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/P8cYZcTNQh — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 20, 2025

Salah losing his spot in Slot’s starting line-up was overdue, and how he reacted to the decision was petulant and downright embarrassing for a 33-year-old, swapping his X profile picture from him holding the Premier League trophy for a snap of him and his two kids and his Liverpool-themed header to a plain grey background.

Some might attribute this to the abuse he received from some brainless ‘fans’, who proved just how fickle the football community can be.

And a since-deleted X post from Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele said: ‘Mo Salah straight down the tunnel at FT. Loads and loads of positives to take from tonight for Liverpool but he looked in a strop.’

Arne Slot not worried about Mo Salah form 🗣️

Asked about Salah’s worst run in front of goal for the Reds, head coach Slot said it is “the last thing I worry about”.

“The main thing is that he always has scored goals for Liverpool,” Slot told a press conference on Friday.

“The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again. He’s done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the upcoming weeks and months.

“In general in football, players miss chances and he is a human being. We are not used to him missing chances.”

Is Salah missing Trent Alexander-Arnold? 🤔

Yes. He probably is. And Slot isn’t ruling that out as a contributing factor to Salah’s slow start to the campaign.

“It could be a factor [no Alexander-Arnold] as he played his entire Liverpool career [up to this season] with him, but he has been in promising positions to score goals,” Slot said.

“In general, quite a few changes in the squad from the summer mean everyone needs to find new connections again. It might have something to do with that.”

Why Slot should be worried about ‘stroppy’ Salah 👇

You’d usually back someone of Salah’s quality to come back stronger, but it’s a run of five goals in his last 23 games, which alarmingly coincides with the renewal of his contract. We’re not accusing anyone of downing tools…we promise.

At 33 years old, it becomes difficult to back Salah repeating the heights of 2024/25, when he scored 29 and assisted 18 in the Premier League as Liverpool won the title at a canter.

Despite winning the league so comfortably, this season has become something of a transition for the Reds, which we expected to see when long-term manager Jurgen Klopp was replaced by Slot last summer.

Instead, Liverpool had Slot work with the foundations laid by Klopp and when it was clear the club had an elite, title-winning manager, they backed him with over £400million in new signings.

Tasked with integrating a series of expensive players under huge pressure to succeed, Slot has struggled and Liverpool have been exploited, while Salah has become a victim of a rebuild that he doesn’t want to be a part of.

Salah’s frustrations clearly got the better of him after being dropped against Frankfurt and a groin injury to Alexander Isak should see him reinstated to the starting XI against Brentford on Saturday, which is a tad annoying as the 33-year-old deleting his social media account altogether would’ve been juicy.

But with any Liverpool criticism comes the need to sympathise with a squad full of players grieving the loss of one of their friends and teammates.

Diogo Jota’s passing will have had an indescribable effect on every Reds player, and Salah’s emotions after a poignant opening night against Bournemouth proved just that.

These players (who are human, by the way), are almost granted a free hit and are exempt from criticism this season. You’d have to have a heart made of stone to simply move on and play your game normally after being forced to deal with something so devastating.

Immediate success following Jota’s death was never going to happen, and it’s absolutely reasonable that Salah’s downturn in form could be down to being mentally damaged as a result of the loss of a close friend.

