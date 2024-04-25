Gary Neville believes Arne Slot, of whoever takes over at Liverpool, has a better chance of success at Anfield post-Jurgen Klopp despite Manchester United and Arsenal’s struggles after the departures of their legacy managers.

Reports on Wednesday confirmed Liverpool are in talks with Feyenoord boss Slot over replacing Klopp at the end of the season, and the Dutchman will have quite the job on his hands following one of the club’s all-time greats.

Liverpool set for a Manchester United decline?

Klopp’s farewell tour looks set to end in disappointment after his side limped to a 2-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday, to all-but end their hopes of winning the Premier League this season.

But there’s little doubt the German’s departure will leave a gaping hole at the football club, and there will be huge concerns among the fanbase over the next appointment given the struggles at Manchester United post-Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsenal post-Arsene Wenger.

‘Depth and structure’ at Liverpool

Neville believes Liverpool are in a better place to succeed than their rivals though, given they have “more structure” in place, with Michael Edwards returning as CEO and Richard Hughes hired as sporting director to reduce the workload of an incoming manager or head coach.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: “We don’t know how that’s going to go. The reality of it is that we’ve seen the post-Arsene Wenger era at Arsenal has been difficult. The post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United has been difficult. Klopp is massive in Liverpool so they’ve got to try to get that right.

“What Manchester United and Arsenal had when they replaced those two managers was a quite traditional, old-school approach, where the managers ran the club.

“They didn’t really have a sporting department beneath them. They were the heads of the sporting department. They were the heads of recruitment, sporting director, manager and coach – all in one.

“Liverpool have a better setup, with more depth and more structure. There’s still going to be an element of risk replacing Klopp with anybody but it has to happen. Klopp is leaving.”

