Arne Slot has talked down Liverpool’s midfield problems following their opening-day triumph against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Ipswich managed to get themselves into some good areas in the first half, but Liverpool’s quality eventually told as Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah both got themselves on the scoresheet in the second half.

Slot’s side grew into the game and given some of the chances they crafted in the second half, the 2-0 scoreline probably flattered Ipswich in the end.

It’s been well-documented that Liverpool have been trying to sign a new holding midfielder this summer, but they have been unsuccessful in their approach for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

When discussing some of the problems that Liverpool had in the first half, Slot was quick to play down the idea that the midfield was to blame.

Instead, the Liverpool boss thought their problems came as a result of losing too many duels.

“If a team plays all over the pitch 1v1, do not always play the ball short constantly,” Slot told TNT Sports after the game.

“I didn’t see them fighting for it in the first half, we lost almost every long ball. In the second half they were ready and then gas opened up and you could see we can play quite good football.

“I don’t think our problem in the first half was midfield, our problem is we lost too many duels. A lot had been said about our signings but I saw three or four players coming off the bench and they were already good to play.”

Salah was Liverpool’s standout player as the Egyptian forward assisted Jota’s opening goal before then getting on the scoresheet himself.

When discussing Salah as Liverpool’s main man, Slot added: “I don’t believe that much in one man, I believe in the team more than the individual.

“He can score his goals because of good runs, good assists. I think Mo also needs the team but we also have more creative individuals who can decide the game.

“We know but it’s normal if you’re Liverpool that you have a lot of good players. You saw today how tough Premier League games are so you also need good individual performance if the team is playing well to win.”

Salah himself was pleased to open his tally for the season and he was quick to recognise how tough Ipswich made it for them.

“It was quite tough today to be fair, the weather was really warm. It’s a tough team, I’m glad we won today, I’m always happy to make a difference,” Salah told reporters.

“When they play home especially it’s quite tough. The crowd is always up. We knew that before the game, we’re experienced, so we expected a tough game.

“Hopefully I keep going like this for the whole season! I always help to try to help the team all the time, I’m always happy to score goals or assist.”

On the changes under Arne Slot: “It’s quite different. Jurgen was in the team for eight years, he gave everything, now it’s a new manager and new system. It’s quite different for all of us, we need to adapt. We just need to know his way of playing and enjoy the football.

“We don’t need to put more pressure on him, we just need to play football and enjoy our games. Let’s see in the end.”

