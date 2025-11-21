As Liverpool look to get their season back on track against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Arne Slot delivered a huge injury boost for the Reds which has been reported erroneously by all other outlets save for us switched-on F365ers.

The Reds have lost five of their last six Premier League games to leave them eighth in the table, eight points behind league-leaders Arsenal, in what has been a dramatic downturn on the back of cruising to the title last term and winning their first five games of this campaign.

Slot has trotted a number of excuses while insisting he’s “not making excuses”, including playing games away from home, facing too many long balls and opposition managers daring to alter their starting lineups to face them.

But chief among the non-excuses has been his players’ struggle for full match fitness. Alexander Isak was granted leeway for his shocking start to his Liverpool career as he underwent his pre-season during the actual season, and after Slot officially announced the end of said pre-season, an injury setback saw the striker return to the doldrums.

Alexis Mac Allister’s poor form has been similarly justified, but there’s no such scope for Florian Wirtz, who have come nowhere close to his expected level having made his £100m move to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen.

In the latest attempt from the German media to lay the blame for the Wirtz’s false start at Liverpool at anyone’s door but his own, still evidently very bitter at him snubbing Bayern Munich for the Premier League, Sport Bild (via Liverpool.com) suggest Mohamed Salah is sabotaging the playmaker by failing to provide him with an assist.

‘Salah has provided three assists this season, all of which led to goals, all for players who have been with the club longer. ‘Salah is increasingly becoming a major problem for Liverpool and Wirtz. ‘He is the king of the champions, seemingly blocking their successful new beginning. And thus, the future of his successor as the attacking leader: €140m signing Wirtz. ‘The question is, who will dethrone Salah. The club, the coach, or his team-mates?’

The question as to whether Salah has become a problem is a reasonable one on the basis of his lacking contribution in attack this season and failure to defend, but we’re not wholly convinced that he’s the sole or even main cause of Wirtz not scoring or assisting in the Premier League.

And while most outlets reported Slot’s revelation that Wirtz is out for the Nottingham Forest clash as a Liverpool ‘blow’ or even ‘huge blow’, though the proof will be in the pudding, the puddings thus far would suggest his absence may in fact be a huge boost for Slot and his side.

The only game Liverpool have won in their last six – the 2-0 win over Aston Villa – saw Wirtz feature for just 13 minutes, and Slot’s side have a goal difference of -4 when he’s been on the pitch in the Premier League. No Reds player has affected them more negatively.

Slot suggested Wirtz may be back to feature in some of the seven games in 22 days that look set to shape Liverpool’s season, but given his impact so far, the 22-year-old may struggle to get back into a team which is better off without him.