Arne Slot hits ‘fraud’ status as Liverpool ‘dismal, laughable slog’ continues

Liverpool fans now seem united in wanting Arne Slot out of the club after that absolute nonsense performance against rotten Spurs.

How did Man Utd get so much better than Liverpool? Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com

Slot out!

That’s a sackable offense right there.

John, Chicago

READ: 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Richarlison, Ngumoha, Salah, Tudor, Slot and what next?

…Ah, this Liverpool side. You’ve got to love their propensity for meeting all expectations. I said last week we’d play Dr Liverpool come Spurs, and I’ll go 2-for-2 as the Nostradamus I don’t wish to be when Galatasaray advance 2-1 on aggregate this week. It’s been a dismal, laughable slog and I assure you, we’ve yet to reach the bottom with this lot.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (One silver lining though: Salah’s had his best first-half showing of the season today.)

…Playing at home against the worst team currently in the league who also happen to be missing virtually half their squad and yet we looked utterly toothless.

Champions League football is on the line and yet we managed only one point against the bottom team and this Spurs team, it’s ridiculous.

It was almost a trademark Slot victory, boring and largely undeserved. Playing Szobo at Rb shows the guy isn’t willing to change even if it affects the team’s results. Spurs got a lot of joy in that side but yet he didn’t even bother to make amends.

We got another Slot trademark with Chiesa being given seconds to play only when the result is gone. I guess we’ll see another predictable move of his when he takes off Konate against Galatasaray as we desperately chase the game.

How much longer will this fraud be allowed to embarrass us?

Philip Correa

…I’d like to say that was a surprise, but after the last twelve months it was exactly as expected.

There are a few things Slot can’t be blamed for. Summer transfers, injuries, and poor form from numerous players being a few. However, the starting XI and in-game subs are most definitely down to him.

We had Dom in at RB yet again, with an actual full back in midfield. He was then moved into midfield, before being moved back again. Gakpo started up front instead of Ekitike, and Wirtz subbed off when the latter came on with half an hour to go.

As for the ‘tactics’, more slow and ponderous walking football. Is Slot trying to send the opposition to sleep? Well this has backfired spectacularly, as it’s the Liverpool back four who are constantly napping. There’s absolutely no zip or drive from this team and this comes from the coach.

Considering where they are, a single point from the Wolves and Spurs games is just not good enough, especially when 4th place was there for the taking. Lose on Wednesday and surely he can’t survive. Can he?

DF

…Slot said the full time boos in Anfield were aimed at the team. Fu*k me mate honestly. Talk about asking for whom the bell tolls. He’s either completely stupid or his ego has taken his brain hostage. The latter could explain why he’s now the sole believer that Gakpo should start every week.

If that game wasn’t a clear enough sign his reign should already have been brought to an end then I don’t know what more the management at Anfield need to see. I really hope they’re not waiting until the summer to save a few pounds because this level of football will see us playing Europa League next season. And we wouldn’t deserve that even.

Liverpool are on 49 points from 30 games but we won the first five so really it’s 34 points from 25 games. That’s 52 points across a season which is just slightly better than Hodgson levels. But Hodgson didn’t inherit a team of world class players from Klopp who then got a £300m sprinkling of talent too.

After Wednesday I suspect the season will be over. Give it to Stevie, give it to Alonso, give it to the f**king kit man but please sweet Jesus take it away from Slot. I actually can’t believe he’s still in charge.

Minty, LFC

Big winners and little winers

Obviously Man Utd were the huge winner and Arsenal being a big winner.

But is suspected West Ham and Forest are the little winners. Liverpool were beyond dreadful, especially in the 2nd half. A team of one legged blind players could have equalised.

It’s saved Tudor his job which must be a big plus for Forest and West Ham.

Tony

Media Watch

Just watched the post-match interview from Sky with Igor Tudor, and wow!!!!!!

I’m no fan of Tudor so far, but I’m also observing from a seat without “skin in this particular game”

But I’m sorry, the interviewer is a joke. Asking a stupid question about what might be perceived, or might be the view of fans to a guy that is already under huge pressure?

Why not focus on an away draw against the reigning champions for a team in a relegation battle?

Really, Sky? Is this the best you can offer us, your subscription paying faithful, for the biggest game on a Sunday? Hmmm, almost like there’s an agenda or something?

Andy FTM (Talking of agendas, F365 still refuse to acknowledge that Jamie Carragher spat at a child, despite the proof. Agenda is indeed alive and well….. when it suits of course. Media boys club? Hmmmm….)

(Not sure why we have to repeatedly acknowledge something that happened years ago, that we reported at the time. Weird – Ed)

Villa recruitment has been woeful

Some will point to the PSR issues, others to injuries, more again to fighting on 2 fronts with a small squad.

But.

The recruitment since Emery took over has been absolutely woeful. And that’s on him. The whole club is built around him and who he wanted.

Having a starting 11 made up primarily of Dean Smith signings is damning.

Sort it out.

Paul

On lovely Max Dowman

I just wanted to say how much I enjoyed him scoring that goal. It’s incredible how a season can turn but watching him run down the field and putting that goal away while the entire stadium and other Arsenal players cheering was amazing.

I have struggled more and more trying to enjoy football recently but seeing that actually had me cheering for him in my front room. I can’t recall the last time I had a reaction like that watching a game.

Thanks Max, you gave me a smile and made me feel good all day. What a moment that was for you. I hope Arsenal takes care of you and we get to see you play for years. I truly enjoy watching you play.

Wadeyzf (North London Forever) Gooner

Responses to Wigan Dave

Dave (from Wigan) and all those others ‘bored’ with the formulaic product that football has become, because managers only get 6 games in a job before being sacked. So they daren’t try anything risky.

I hope that is just another football cycle and Rio Ngumoha and Max Dowman are the perfect timing of the antithesis of boring and formulaic football.

Quick. Exciting. Tricky and actual end product from both.

Hoping they both get ‘enough’ game time for confidence and not too much to be broken by 21.

But damn they are fun to watch.

Bring back the flair and exuberance.

Doku tried for a minute.. but got Pep’d a bit. (Pass it back please)

Sommerville maybe looks like he could too.

Al – LFC. (See if Slot actually plays Rio today.. with Robbo please.. chemistry already..!)

…Wayne Gretzky and his father spent years making a similar point in ice hockey to the one Wigan Dave made about football: the idea that systems work against natural ability, and that kids should be encouraged to develop their instincts by grabbing the puck and going.

My reaction to that has always been that it’s all well and good but if every player on a team, or even just more than one, it’s counterproductive. Especially in junior sport where it’s not just the players wanting to be the leading light, but parents wanting it for them too. It encourages selfishness, so it’s no surprise to see Gretzky has emerged as a massive Trump supporter.

In any team sport, the best message you can give kids is to be a good teammate. Work together, help each other out, put the team’s needs before your own. If a tactical system is applied properly, it doesn’t stifle the best players, but does improve those less naturally gifted.

As for being the next David Ginola, well if kids want to gesticulate on camera implying that Jake Humphrey drinks Nescafé with Gareth Hunt or banks with the NatWest, that’s either something that shouldn’t be encouraged or something that shouldn’t need encouraging. I’m not entirely sure.

Ed Quoththeraven

Defending Pickford

Absolutely nailed on Eoin is either a Liverpool fan (most likely accurate being from Ireland) or a bitter Geordie with his verbal diarrhoea about JP.

All out praise for a “wicked, whipped cross” a “pinpoint cross” whilst looking to slate JP for not punching it clear. So which is it?

Yeah he could have got more contact on it, but it was sheer luck for Arsenal his touch took it onto Hincapie, who had no idea what was going on.

“This isn’t a one off, it’s a pattern”

Complete and utter boll*cks.

I can count one other mistake he’s made this season in 30 games.

We’ve got the 3rd best defence in the league currently.

He’s won Save of the month more times than any Keeper since its inception.

Double figures for clean sheets yet again.

Broken records left and right for England.. but yeah a teleclapping mouthpiece from Ireland knows best…

Ian (EFC, and staunch JP1 defender)