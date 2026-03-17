Jamie Carragher has warned Arne Slot his time at Liverpool could be up, with the woeful 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday having seen matchday fans turn.

Slot and Liverpool were under huge pressure to win the clash as they are fighting to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The Reds were also beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, leaving supporters frustrated.

Many expected Liverpool to steamroll their way to victory against Spurs, who had looked awful under interim boss Igor Tudor in their previous four games.

However, after Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead, Slot’s men sleepwalked into a draw, with Richarlison netting a late equaliser.

During an appearance on Sky Sports, Carragher explained how this result could be the catalyst for Slot getting sacked.

“It’s worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season,” he said. “The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager.

READ: Liverpool icon ‘shrinking before our eyes’ as culture shift demanded

“I think there’s a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans.

“For a lot of this season, when people have turned on Arne Slot, the match-going fans have stuck with him. Even on the back of what happened with Mo Salah, the next game was away in the San Siro, and the fans were chanting for Arne Slot.

“It’s not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager.

“The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it’s really difficult to get them back.”

READ MORE: Liverpool top scorers against Big Six: Szoboszlai one club away from completing the set

The availability of Liverpool hero Xabi Alonso is casting a big shadow over Slot, with the Dutchman having been brutally labelled as a ‘fraud’.

Alonso may have failed to guide Real Madrid into a glorious new era, having been sacked in January, but his appointment would immediately get the Liverpool fanbase on board.

Fellow Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has been named as an alternative to take charge, and we have taken a look at what his first starting lineup could look like.

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