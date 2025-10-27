Even the most diehard Liverpool fans are now turning on Arne Slot after that rotten performance against Brentford.

This is a Liverpool-only Mailbox so sorry about that; another will be along soon.

Laughing at Arne Slot

With the integrity of the league now compromised by teams like Brentford, playing in a style not pre-approved by Arne Slot, perhaps we could look at how points are awarded in games against Liverpool.

You get the full 3 if you allow Slot to pick your team and dictate your tactical approach, but just 2 if managers opt to do this for themselves?

David Jackson, Macclesfield

Arne Slot needs to go!

I have supported LFC since a child growing up in Northern Ireland in the 70s. My view right now is that Arne Slot did inherit a team from Jurgen Klopp, he didn’t tinker with that set up too much last season. Now!!! He has brought in some (supposedly) of the world’s biggest players! He has been found out, Wirtz is trying to be shoehorned in to a team that don’t need him, Sob, playing as a right back..C’mon!

We have no balance at all in the team, typical Dutch football, attack heavy….Mo Salah doing nothing at all and I agree with Jamie Carragher’s comment last week, he shouldn’t be given the privilege of starting every game at the moment.. What are these players doing on the training ground that gives Slot the heads up to pick them. We as a team weren’t good enough against Brentford. No bloody excuses. SLOT NEEDS TO GO!!!

Andy Hutchinson

Now it’s a crisis…

I think we can call it a crisis now. We don’t seem to have an answer to long balls into the channels and the press isn’t good enough to stop them at source. Deeply frustrating.

Tom, Andover

…I speak as I find about Liverpool – I never entrench myself in positions that I refuse to budge from. I’ve written several times to the inbox this season so far defending them from criticism whether they’ve won or lost, and I’ve genuinely meant it without a hint of bias or tribalism. I think much of the media coverage has been hysterical.

But Saturday’s game at Brentford? Nah. I can’t and won’t defend that.

Players jogging around, like Konate for the second goal. Not tracking back. Feeling sorry for themselves. Throwing their hands in the air, Bruno Fernandes style. Salah in full on “I need a goal, so f*** anyone else” mode.

Then you’ve got Slot himself. To end up chasing games playing a 2-3-5 formation once or twice is fair enough. But when it keeps happening every week, do you not start to question yourself, even a little bit?

It’s the first time this season I’ve started to think something is seriously wrong. Slot has to show that he can get a grip on this, quick. Because it’s already gone on way too long by now.

Andy H, Swansea

Which was the worst Liverpool defeat?

Slot seemed to suggest that the latest defeat was the worst of the lot but I don’t quite agree with him.

The first against Palace was pretty bad as we never showed up in that game.

The next against a not so good Chelsea team was even worse. Not only did they have a crisis at Center Back at the time but somehow we managed to outdo them in that regard as we finished the game with two midfielders in defence despite having a couple defenders sitting on the bench. All because our manager is a coward and can’t dare take off his underperforming superstars and would much rather imbalance the whole team to accommodate the underperforming superstars.

But the worst defeat has to be against United. Losing to such a poor team is unacceptable but it was made possible by Slot’s poor decisions. He failed to start either Florian or/and Ekitike has and when he belatedly brought them on he yet again couldn’t sub off the underperforming big names and sacrificed the balance of a .team already struggling defensively just to accommodate the players who wound up doing nothing.

We have yet to draw a single game this season, party due to Kerkez being incapable of using his right foot but largely due to Slot’s all or nothing approach. In the first three defeats, we equalized pretty late on but wound up losing anyway because of his poor game management.

The latest defeat to Brentford isn’t really a surprise when you consider they’re quite literally the kind of team Slot has been whining about recently. They are comfortable defending in a low block and quite good on the counter and with set pieces as well. Not sure why this is suddenly a problem while teams consistently did that in his first season.

I like to imagine a better manager would have started Gomez at either of the full back positions given their current struggles. But not Slot, he started the same full backs who were poor once again, subbed them off and even did that Szoboslai at right back thing before recognizing it was a mistake and restoring him back into midfielder (hopefully for good this time) and finally bringing on Gomez when the damage was already done.

One thing I miss about Klopp is his ability to maximize the whole squad at his disposal. Am not sure we’ll see the kind of cult heroes we had under him because Slot always avoids giving the fringe players a chance. What’s the point of having Endo in the squad if he can’t be used in this types of fixtures even when Gravenberch is unavailable and Macca is so clearly struggling?

He can whine all he wants about the opponents tactics but he has to be flexible and use the right players. After accusations from rival fans that he benefitted from Klopp’s team he’s doing a pretty good job proving them right.

Philip Correa

What are Liverpool transitioning into?

I’ve just read the mailbox after another Liverpool loss and found the narrative of transition worthy of comment.

Last year, Slot inherited a well drilled Klopp team schooled in battling for trophies. Under no pressure, due to the ineptitude of others, this side cantered to the league title with little to no fuss along the way. Slot was hailed a master because he managed no to soil the bed all season and a big jerk circle of entitlement ensured during the transfer window.

Now onto the transition. The fight, structure, organisation, confidence of title winning heroes and footballing focus of new, big money signings have all transitioned out of the club. The evidence suggests a cultural transition from Klopp’s big character management and style to a flimsy, moaning and finger pointing environment.

To me, Liverpool are in a chrysalis to emerge as a crap version of a former title challenging club.

Maybe all this is karma for the Isak behaviour.

Let’s hope so.

Alexander

No more LiVARpool

A few short weeks ago there was a huge furore and backlash against the alleged favouritism at best, and corruption at worst, that PGMOL were demonstrating with regard to Liverpool FC. Allegations of decisions being made to hamper rivals and assist the Scousers launched a very public outrage which was evident across social media.

Did the very public outrage work?

There hasn’t been a contentious decision in a long while. Now that the supposed protective blanket of friendly refereeing has been removed, is this why Liverpool are now struggling so badly, as exposed as a newly dressed emperor, seen for what they are, or are not?

In reality it’s probably just the awful football.

Eoin (love a good conspiracy theory) Ireland

This league is spicy

First and foremost you have to congratulate Keith Andrews and his team, I thought they did everything right. Then for the league in general it is much better that anyone can lose to anyone.

We have consistently seen it over the last 3 or 4 seasons, to United, to City, to Arsenal and now again to Liverpool. It makes for a way more interesting match day.

I am generally surprised both by Sunderland’s away win and United’s win against Brighton.

I wonder if VVD would’ve been dropped a while ago had Marc Guehi been signed. Dropping players like him and Mohamed Salah are the huge calls that extremely well paid managers have to make.

Peter, Andalucia

