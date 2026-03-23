Liverpool told to stun Man Utd with sensational manager move as Arne Slot ‘will be sacked’

Liverpool have been urged to battle Manchester United for Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann if they sack Arne Slot.

Liverpool beat Galatasaray 4-0 on Wednesday to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, only to lose 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The defeat on the south coast seriously dented the Reds’ hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, as they are now five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and risk being caught by the likes of Brentford and Everton.

Slot has credit in the bank after guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title during his first season in charge, but that credit is eroding fast, and he has even been labelled a ‘fraud’.

Liverpool backed the Dutchman with over £440million worth of spending last summer, and no Champions League football next season would be disastrous.

Football Insider pundit Keith Wyness insisted earlier on Monday that Slot ‘will be sacked’ due to the cost of no UCL football.

Anfield Index have discussed who might replace Slot on Merseyside, with a move for Nagelsmann suggested.

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‘Not once in the last decade have Liverpool lost 10 Premier League games in a single season. Now under Slot, they’ve lost 10 with seven games to go,’ the report states.

‘The person they want isn’t available yet. But he will be very soon, and it feels as though he is coming to Anfield.

‘That man is Julian Nagelsmann.’

Anfield Index claim there is ‘obvious appeal’ for the German as his tactical identity ‘aligns closely with Jurgen Klopp’s’.

The report adds: ‘Right now, Liverpool’s lack of pressing is a massive issue. Slot just doesn’t seem to be able to introduce a press that works effectively. It’s all over the place.’

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In contrast, Nagelsmann’s methods are labelled ‘extremely effective’, suggesting he could get an immediate tune out of Liverpool’s talented squad.

Nagelsmann moving to Anfield would represent a setback for rivals Man Utd. The 38-year-old is among the candidates to become United’s next permanent boss after Michael Carrick.

Nagelsmann is contracted to Germany until after Euro 2028, though reports suggest he is considering a move this summer.

Nagelsmann could be a great solution for Liverpool, though Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to replace Slot.

Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness is another option being considered as he, like Nagelsmann, shares similarities with Klopp’s style.

With regards to United, Carrick has put himself in a great position to land the job permanently.

The likes of Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique and Andoni Iraola are also being considered at Old Trafford.

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