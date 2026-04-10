Six trusted sources have all weighed in on whether Liverpool will sack Arne Slot, and the verdict isn’t likely to please most Reds fans.

Much of Liverpool’s online fanbase turned on Slot earlier in the campaign. The hardcore, match-going fans remained supportive, though even they’ve seen enough of the beleaguered Dutchman in recent weeks.

Many of Liverpool’s travelling party of 8,000 voted with their feet when leaving the Etihad early during the 4-0 pumping at the hands of Manchester City last weekend. On occasion over the past few months, boos have been heard ringing around Anfield.

Yet despite Liverpool’s capitulation this season, and despite the availability of Xabi Alonso, the common consensus among the top reporters is that Slot will still be Liverpool’s manager next season.

Back in March, David Ornstein claimed that if Liverpool were manager-hunting right now, Slot is the exact profile of boss they’d hire.

“He’s under contract until 2027 and they want him to be their head coach,” began Ornstein. “The hierarchy are determined that he is the man to get things right.

“If they were looking at a recruitment process for coaches, he’s said to be the exact profile that they’d be looking at, and that’s there’s not people on the market that they think better suit what they’re looking for.”

Reporting last week, Ornstein’s colleague at The Athletic, James Pearce, said: “The decision-makers still retain faith in him and believe, with the right additions this summer, Slot can turn things around in the same way that [Jurgen] Klopp did after a disappointing fifth-placed finish in 2022-23.”

Around that same time, Paul Joyce from The Times insisted Slot still has ‘credit in the bank’ for winning the league last term.

Joyce is arguably the No 1 and most respected source when it comes to Liverpool, and went on to add a telling update on Alonso.

While the Spaniard is generally regarded as being ‘next in line for the managerial role’, Joyce stated that ‘there is little to suggest this aligns with internal thinking’ at Anfield.

Since those updates Liverpool have been humiliated by Man City and PSG, and their hopes of winning a trophy this season are all but over.

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Nevertheless, on Thursday evening, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisted that despite how dismal Liverpool’s season has been, there has been no point this term where Reds owners FSG have even considered removing Slot from power.

That strongly suggests Slot will still be in the building next year, irrespective of how poorly Liverpool finish the campaign.

Romano explained: “Never in any moment have Liverpool management or owners told Arne Slot anything about a deadline or showing him no confidence.

“Every moment the message to Arne Slot has been about support and trust in what he’s doing. So Liverpool have always been supporting the manager.”

The Telegraph and their chief reporter, Sam Wallace, then took it a step further over the past 24 hours.

Their report categorically declared: ‘Liverpool want Arne Slot to remain manager next season’.

Wallace added: ‘The consensus is that Slot deserves to start next season, and that the transition from Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024 was not as simple as last season’s Premier League title indicated.’

FSG reportedly see the tragic passing of Diogo Jota as ‘mitigation for performances’ along the with dramatic drop-off in the form of key players, namely Mohamed Salah, who’s announced his departure from the club, and Virgil van Dijk.

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Our friends over on TEAMtalk were provided with an exclusive update on how Slot sees the situation on Friday morning.

Bailey revealed Slot ‘fully expects’ to remain in situ over the summer, and that he’s received no indication from Liverpool’s hierarchy to the contrary.

Slot also retains full confidence in his abilities to turn Liverpool’s ship around next season. And with another ‘significant’ summer window on the horizon, the Dutchman will primarily be working with a starting eleven filled with players he’s signed next year, rather than some of his and most of Klopp’s.

Barring an extraordinary turn of events, the overwhelming expectation is Arne Slot will be Liverpool’s manager next season.

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