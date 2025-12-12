Steven Gerrard is reportedly ‘very keen’ to return to Liverpool if the offer of becoming their interim manager in the wake of the sacking of Arne Slot comes about.

Danger must be ramping up for Slot given the Reds’ current position. After winning the Premier League last season, Liverpool would have expected to be up and around there again this term, but they’ve slipped back massively and are currently 10th.

While a weekend victory and other results going their way could put them back near the top four, things have plainly not been good enough of late, and another string of poor results could spell the end for Slot.

If that is the case, reports have suggested legendary former Reds midfielder Gerrard could be approached to take the job on an interim basis.

Football Insider reports Gerrard is ‘very keen’ to take that opportunity and would find it very difficult to reject the offer.

That is unsurprising given it could give him a leg up in management which is surely required after his last spell in charge of an English side.

Gerrard’s one spell in the Premier League was in charge of Aston Villa, where he was sacked in late 2022 after achieving just 1.18 points per game with the Villans in just under a year.

He since had a better, but certainly not rousing, spell in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, and was reportedly close to rejoining Rangers of late – his most successful post to date.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

* Salah receives incredible £130m ‘offer’ to leave Liverpool after Henderson rendezvous

* £26.5m Liverpool signing only justified if Glasner replaces Slot as Palace boss would fix FSG mistake

* Liverpool star ‘packing his bags’ as Salah ‘won’t be the only player to leave’ amid interesting offer

Gerrard’s potential arrival at Liverpool – though Xabi Alonso and Cesc Fabregas are among the fellow managers linked – has not stopped him speaking on the biggest topic at Anfield of late, the outburst of Mohamed Salah against the club.

Gerrard said in the week: “He’s obviously really upset he’s not playing, which I respect. He obviously wants to help the team, which I respect.

“A couple of lines about throwing people under the bus, wrong. Need to reverse a little bit away from that, to deal with that with the manager. This needs Virgil van Dijk to go, ‘How are we sorting this out?’ Not even for so much for the benefit of the club, or the team, it’s the fans.

“I’ve seen this and I’ve lived it with [Luis] Suarez when he fell out with Brendan [Rodgers] face to face. I’ve been there and done it myself. I did the Salah statements in 30 seconds against [Manchester] United and got sent off.

“So no one’s perfect and we’ve all had head loss as players, where we’ve done emotional things. I think in time when this all calms, Mo will go, ‘I shouldn’t have said that. I maybe shouldn’t have said that and I was a bit emotional and a bit hasty.'”

READ MORE: Arne Slot recalls Mohamed Salah after Liverpool peace talks but issues ‘persist’