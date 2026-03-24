Xabi Alonso to Liverpool clears hurdle as Arne Slot sack discussions ‘intensify’

Xabi Alonso is ready to return to management this summer as Liverpool weigh up replacing Arne Slot with their iconic former midfielder, a report has revealed.

Slot is under pressure to deliver Champions League football for Liverpool next season after the Reds failed to defend their Premier League title. Liverpool backed the Dutchman with over £440million of spending last summer, but only Hugo Ekitike has been a resounding success.

The shock 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend dented Liverpool’s hopes of making the Champions League spots and saw Slot brutally labelled a ‘fraud’.

Yes, Liverpool remain in fifth, but they could be caught by the likes of Chelsea, Brentford and Everton.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Liverpool chiefs have ‘intensified internal discussions’ over the direction of the team and whether Slot is the right coach for the job.

Slot is ‘under serious scrutiny’ from Anfield bosses and could be sacked if they finish outside of the top five and remain trophyless.

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TEAMtalk reveal that Alonso fully expects to be back in the dugout this summer following his sacking by Real Madrid in January.

The Spaniard is the ‘leading candidate’ to take charge at Anfield as Liverpool consider replacing Slot with a ‘top option’.

Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth are also on Liverpool’s radar, but Alonso is firmly in pole position.

Amid rumours Alonso and Cesc Fabregas could return to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, we have ranked all 26 ex-players who went back to manage their former Premier League clubs.

Separate reports in the Spanish media have suggested that ‘advanced talks’ are underway between Alonso and Liverpool.

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TEAMtalk report that one major reason Liverpool are considering hiring the 44-year-old is his previous relationship with Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

Both players shone under Alonso during his glittering spell in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool chiefs also know that Alonso would immediately get the respect and love of the fanbase, having helped them to win the Champions League and FA Cup during his time there as a player.

Slot has largely been backed by the Anfield crowd, despite the noise about him getting sacked on social media. However, recent results against Galatasaray – in the first leg – Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton have seen patience wear extremely thin.

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