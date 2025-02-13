Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been slapped with a two-match ban by the Premier League after his X-rated confrontation with Michael Oliver after Everton snatched a dramatic late equaliser in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Arne Slot was shown a red card for calling Michael Oliver’s decision in the Merseyside derby “a f***ing disgrace” in a 19-word blast of the referee.

James Tarkowski scored deep into stoppage time, smashing a bouncing ball into the roof of the net to send the Goodison Park crowd wild in the last-ever derby in the historic stadium.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones were both shown second yellow cards after the final whistle after Jones took issue with Doucoure for celebrating in front of the Liverpool fans.

And Slot was shown a straight red by Oliver as he “raged” at the referee on the pitch, with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff also given his marching orders, meaning neither coach was available for the post-match interviews or press conference.

And the Premier League has now confirmed that Slot will be banned for two games.

The Premier League website states: ‘Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language.

‘He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result.’

That means he will not be in the dugout for Liverpool’s home Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, February 16, and trip to Aston Villa on February 19.

Slot’s assistant Hulshoff is also facing a ban, meaning assistant coach John Heitinga is set to be the leading voice in the dugout against Wolves and potentially against Villa too.

Jeremy Freeman, an expert lip reader, has told Sport Bible what he believes Slot said to Oliver to push the referee to brandish the red card.

“That’s not a push? It’s a f**king disgrace… if you go and watch that again,” Slot exclaimed.

To the other linesman, he sarcastically said: “Well done.”

Just before shaking hands with Oliver, again, sarcastically, he said: “Great game.”

After the red card, the Liverpool boss added: “Sure, you give me a red for that? I will check it out for later… me and you yeah? Sure give me a red card… we’ll talk after?”

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk admitted the last-gasp equaliser was a “blow” for Liverpool in what was a “cup final” for Everton.

“They did the same things they always do. They’re very direct. Fight for the first ball, second ball,” the Dutchman said.

“Obviously we all know that this is their cup final and they will try to everything in their power to make it difficult and try to win from us.

“We saw it last year how difficult they made it and this year you see them scoring at the end, it’s obviously a big boost for them and a blow for us.”

That was, of course, not aided by Oliver’s input, with Van Dijk adding: “I think the referee had a big part in the game today, in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren’t.”