Pep Guardiola decision could lead Arne Slot to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich – journalist

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could end up taking charge of Bayern Munich should Pep Guardiola leave his role at Manchester City at the end of the season, according to a journalist.

Speculation on the future of Slot is rife at the moment, as Liverpool continue to struggle under the Dutchman.

While Liverpool have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the defending Premier League champions face the gargantuan task of beating reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the last four.

Liverpool’s defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend has also raised doubts about whether the Reds would finish in the Premier League top five this season.

There is uncertainty about the future of Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager, too.

Unlike Liverpool, Man City are no longer in the Champions League, as Real Madrid eased past them over two legs in the last-16 stage.

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Although Man City won the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal last weekend, the Cityzens are nine points behind the Gunners in second place in the Premier League table at the moment.

True, Man City have a game in hand, but it would take a dramatic collapse from leaders Arsenal for the Cityzens to win the title.

There are rumours that Guardiola could step down as the Man City manager at the end of the season.

Man City are also working behind the scenes should the former Barcelona manager call it a day.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is one of the candidates for the Man City job, with Vincent Kompany also admired at the Etihad Stadium, as reported by TEAMtalk in January 2026.

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Transfer journalist Mounir Boualin has now outlined how Slot could become the Bayern manager should Guardiola leave his role at Man City.

Kompany is the Bayern manager at the moment, but he could replace Guardiola at his former club Man City, which could see the Bavarian giants come for Slot.

Boualin said on Transfermind, a SoccerNews podcast: “I heard that a German club is already cautiously inquiring about Slot’s situation.

“If Liverpool and Slot were to part ways after this season, then this Bundesliga club is certainly an option.”

Boualin said that it is a top German club and was then asked if it is Bayern.

The ‘transfer specialist’ responded: “Perhaps Pep Guardiola leaves Manchester City, and then Vincent Kompany could come into the picture in Manchester.

“Then it is quite possible that Bayern Munich ends up with Slot.”

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