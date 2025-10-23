Arne Slot might want to consider that other managers can play against Liverpool as they wish; it’s his job to coach against that.

Liverpool still dominate the Mailbox but please watch Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest or Crystal Palace and write in.

Send your views to theeditor@football365.com

This Liverpool season is fascinating

As a Liverpool fan, four defeats on the bounce has obviously twisted with my melons, but as a football fan, I am really enjoying the soap opera that is football.

I love the ridiculousness of all the absolute weapons (staggeringly entitled, every one of them) who are calling for Slot’s head, and of course, this is what we have all come to expect from modern football fans who press the kneejerk panic button at the drop of a hat.

I love the intrigue of the fact that Liverpool, who despite the odd big buy, were fairly conservative in the transfer market compared to their direct competitors (and Man Utd) ; now they are breaking records and the manager clearly is some way off from knowing what his best eleven is, but right now Salah and Isak have no place in it.

The Wirtz conundrum is fascinating, and it’s no surprise that he performed well against a German team in Germany, and he is clearly struggling with the pace of football in England. Kerkez is trying too hard. Isak is struggling with his form, the circus of the summer and the burden of the small country that he cost.

Liverpool will not win the title this year. I do not believe that a team can lose three on the bounce and be champions. They will develop as the season goes on, and there is still silverware to be had, but by the time they start to click, the title will be out of sight. And that’s okay, if not what was wanted at the start of the season. But we have won two titles over the course of three decades – it is no disaster if we do not add to that yet, no matter how much we have spent.

And I tend to agree – reluctantly – that we need to stop citing the death of Jota as a factor here. It was a tragedy, but bad shit happens and people unexpectedly die. I am at a point in my life that means I am living in sniper’s alley – I have seen many lovely, good people shuffle off this mortal coil in the last few years and I know for an absolute fact that I will be losing people that I love, taken before their time, in the next few years. And when it happens (assuming I am not one of them), I will grieve, reset, and get on with my life, and I will not have the privilege of earning hundreds of thousands per week to insulate me from the stress of life.

I love the notion that the under siege Amorim did a number on Liverpool at Anfield, and now we have all the Amorim out brigade not knowing which way to turn. I reckon ol’ BW was probably upset that they won. Win again this weekend, and they will be knocking on the top four – who thought this would be the case a month ago?

I love to see Arsenal fans starting to believe that this could, finally, be their year, and I absolutely think that this is the best opportunity that they had. But now, of course, a City team that had been written off, by and large, are suddenly starting to put a run together. Or have they? Are they just super reliant on the cheat code that is Haaland? What happens if he gets injured?

Crystal Palace. Bournemouth. Brighton. All disrupting the status quo despite regularly selling their best assets. Villa starting to click. Everton revitalised. It’s all fascinating.

Spurs are still Spurs though – some things never change.

Mat (love the fact that Pacho was disappeared and no-one noticed)

READ: Salah throws down gauntlet to Slot after ‘strop’ and petty reaction to Liverpool snub

Arne Slot is acting like a toddler

“The biggest exception for me today compared to the other games we’ve played was the playing style of our opponent. We got some energy out of the moments we could press them, which in the last four or five games we played we were not able to press the opponent because the ball wasn’t on the ground, it was in the air.”

“But we weren’t expecting 5-2-3 and that’s what they did. The good thing is that it’s quite familiar for us because [Crystal] Palace plays it, [Manchester] United plays it, Burnley played it.”

Fair play for dropping Salah, and for subsequently beating Eintracht Sieve, but you might want to start acting like the boss of a huge club rather than a one dimensional toddler in pressers. Big teams who have a squad that cost an obscene amount of money are supposed to be able to deal with more than one style Arne.

RHT/TS x

The campaign to stop Will Ford writing about Liverpool

Might I suggest it may not be a good idea to have Will Ford write articles about Liverpool anymore.

I believe he is a Man Utd fan – I couldn’t find the article but I believe he wrote an article before the start of last season boasting that Man Utd’s signing of Yeny Loro was a massive coup before he had actually played for the team, which in hindsight is not looking like a good prediction, and I’m not just talking about injuries.

(Nope, not a Man Utd fan – Ed)

Today he has three articles published already which aimed to discredit a fine away victory in the UCL against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Firstly, in an article headlined ‘Liverpool crisis still on as Isak flops again, Wirtz stat pads and greedy Salah returns’ in which he seems to argue that Liverpool only won because Frankfurt are shit and that ‘Liverpool won 5-1 and yet the very same doubts remain, with the most willing of patsies in Eintracht Frankfurt offering a mere suspension of the crisis’, despite the crisis being purely a media invention and not considered to be the case by any sensible Liverpool fan I have spoken to, ‘Alexander Isak was hooked at half-time’ without acknowledging he was substituted injured and that ‘any improvements, including those assists for Wirtz, have to be taken with the huge pinch of salt’ because, yeah Frankfurt are shit.

Secondly, in an article headlined ‘Arne Slot reveals Liverpool star ‘out for a few weeks’ in double Reds injury blow’ instead of an objective report about Slot’s comments on the injuries he takes another shot stating ‘Questions remain over Slot’s side despite the victory as the Bundesliga side represented incredibly soft opposition’.

And thirdly an article headlined ‘Salah stormed down tunnel ‘in a strop’ as Liverpool hero takes petty social media action’ where he cites ‘Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele said on X, before deleting the post’ normally an acceptance that the original post was bullshit and that Salah ‘after the game he hinted at his frustration at being dropped by Slot by changing both his profile picture and cover photo on X’ because an adult changing some photos on X has to be sending a message of some sort and not just, you know, just changing some pictures and failing to mention that Salah started from the bench in the last UCL game against Galatasaray.

It seems to me that this is no longer objective writing and appears to be affected by bias. It may be the case that Will Ford was the only person ‘on shift’ at the time, but even if that was the case someone needs to have a word with him or he needs to be subbed out from writing about Liverpool in the same fashion referees aren’t allocated to certain games where there maybe a perceived conflict of interest or personal bias which my affect their performance.

A, LFC, Montreal

…so Liverpool needed a win to stop their “crisis”.

* Liverpool win 5-1 *

“No, not THAT type of win, I meant another type”

Utterly ridiculous.

Andy H, Swansea

…After reading Will Ford’s match report on Liverpool’s abject performance in the *checks notes* win last night, I think I understand how United fans feel when their positive results go against the prewritten crisis narrative.

Josh, Johannesburg

But Rashford was lazy at Man Utd

I was surprised to read in your article that the claim of Rashford’s current form proving his laziness at Man United was somehow “provoking” to you.

The last time Rashford was on good form was funnily enough just before his last contract was renewed and here we are again with him playing for his future. I mean good luck to him but it does actually show that his effort for a number of recent years was quite shitty and it was pretty damn obvious to most!

I recall a few years back when he had given up possession in a game which led to us conceding a goal very shortly after. It was another poor turnover from him and Rashford as usual showed little effort and no running back to win the ball. Straight after the goal Maguire, who was captain at the time, jogged to edge of the 18 yard box and gave him a dressing down for his crap effort and Rashford‘s response was to scrunch his face up and tell him to F off! A player that was one of the highest earners and wearing the number 10 shirt for the club FFS, did not give a shit after playing a pivotal role in us conceding a goal.

So if you’re wondering why people that love the club might still be a bit annoyed with him, that’s the kind of thing that’s pretty hard to forgive. To suggest, as the article seemed to allude to at one point, that we should take the view that it was all the clubs fault and he’s now playing well because he’s finally out from under our oppression is quite frankly ridiculous IMO. Granted, we certainly have our issues, but a big issue of ours has also been our players not taking accountability and responsibility for their crap performances and commentary that absolves them further of that is frustrating when you see it.

Jimmy D