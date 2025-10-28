Off the back of four consecutive league defeats, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been warned he must find “solutions” if he is to continue at Anfield.

The reigning Premier League champions have suffered a remarkable drop in form and a team that many thought would walk to the title is now seventh in the table.

The nature of the defeats has given Slot the hardest challenge of his managerial career to date, and former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock believes there will come a point when the ownership group start asking questions.

“I don’t think there’s too much pressure because of what he achieved last year,” Warnock exclusively told F365. “I think the ownership group will know that there’s got to be a spell where you’ve got to find solutions to the signings that you’ve made.

“I think people can go ‘oh, things are great, we’ll walk the league, we’ve just bought all of the best players.’ That doesn’t happen that way. They need to gel. They need to integrate. They need to find a rhythm.

“So I don’t think he’s under any pressure, but I think there will come a point where the ownership will be saying ‘okay, so where are we at with this? What solutions or what are you finding from the last few games, and what do you need going forward?’

“I think he’s got enough in the bag at the moment because of what he did last year. I think there’s a lot more that needs to happen before he’s under pressure.”

Asked why Liverpool have struggled despite a summer of huge spending, Warnock suggested the team were being outfought as well as outplayed.

“I think there’s a lot going on with Liverpool,” he said. “Trying to find a system that beats everyone and a system that can let everyone gel.

“I think obviously Alexander Isak coming into the squad late wasn’t ideal. There was a lot of toing and froing all summer, which is very difficult when you’re trying to retain a league title.

“I think the other side of things is people are realising how difficult it is to play for Liverpool and the pressures.

“The biggest thing I saw against Brentford the other night was the team got outfought, and I think when you think of the best teams in the world who go on and win league titles, it’s more often than not they win the fight as well, and that’s half of the battle.”

