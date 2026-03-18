Arne Slot will be sacked as Liverpool manager as Anfield “will be so toxic they will end up having to get rid of him”, according to former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood.

The Reds have been in poor form by their standards in the Premier League this season after winning the title under Slot last term.

Liverpool, who finished ten points ahead of Arsenal last season, are currently fifth in the Premier League and 21 points adrift of the Gunners, who are top of the table.

After spending over £400m in the summer transfer window, very few people could have predicted how bad Liverpool would be and now they are looking to avoid another embarrassment on Wednesday against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The Turkish side are leading 1-0 from the first leg and Liverpool would only have the FA Cup as silverware to aim for if they lose on Wednesday.

There have been some reports that Slot could lose his job in the summer, when Liverpool conduct a review into his performances, but former Premier League boss Sam Allardyce reckons he is “a God” for winning the title last term.

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Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “You can’t get rid of him when he just comes in and wins the league – nobody else has ever done that.

“You’ve got to give him another year. You’ve got to, he won the league.

“He won the league, Jürgen Klopp couldn’t win the league in the last three years he tried to and he’s still a God.”

Allardyce’s fellow pundit Sherwood thinks Slot will get sacked this season and that the potential “toxic” atmosphere at Anfield could see the Liverpool head coach lose his job before the end of the season.

Sherwood added: “I just think he is trying to stamp his authority and his game plan on it. But if they finish out of the Champions League, I think he will leave… I think they sack him because it’s the fashion now.

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“Liverpool at Anfield, they do not boo their players. Do not. But it’s a trend now with these fans and they have a massive voice.

“It will be so toxic they will end up having to get rid of him. I’m sure of that, if they don’t finish in the Champions League spots and they don’t win anything else.”

Criticising Liverpool owners FSG and other Premier League boards, Allardyce continued: “Boards are not strong enough to put up with the crap. They’re so weak. Boards of directors are so goddamn weak now. It’s unbelievable.

“You stick by your man if that’s the way it is. So you’ve got to give him next season.”

Before Sherwood asked: “Do you think Jurgen got more time because you could see the progression, the charisma, and the style of play?”

Allardyce replied: “You’ve got to be a film star as a manager now because you’ve got to act.

“You have to act in front of your crowd. You’ve got to show emotion – run down the touchline, get a yellow card, punch the air. You’ve got to give it all that. Let’s go!”