Arne Slot has responded to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s demand that Dominik Szoboszlai has to remain in his best position, no matter if the Reds are struggling to fill the troublesome right-back spot.

The 25-year-old has played in midfield and at right-back to plug the gap left by the injured Jeremie Frimpong, Connor Bradley and Joe Gomez this season. However, his best work, continues to be in a central attacking role.

Szoboszlai once again showcased his talents as an attacking midfielder, as he scored the opening goal in the 4-0 Champions League rout of Galatasaray in midweek.

After the game, former Liverpool star Gerrard not only highlighted Szoboszlai as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool captain, but also insisted he has to continue operating in his natural No.8 position.

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“People are going away now talking about his performance because he’s exciting and he’s entertaining, but he’s in his proper position. Keep him in his proper position. Let him flourish.”

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, Slot responded to Gerrard and claimed that his hands have been tied over Szoboszlai’s position at times this season.

“I don’t know how many times I have to say this but Dominik is a midfielder! When I play him in a different position, it’s not because I want to be a tactical genius,” Slot asserted.

“It is because I don’t have other options in that position and try to choose the best player available. If there is a full back on the bench, please ask yourself, is that full back fully fit? Is it a risk to play him?

“If I have a lot of full-backs available and in good shape, they will play there, and Dominik will be in midfield.”

Slot also suggested that Liverpool’s greater numbers in midfield made it easier to sacrifice Szoboszlai in his engine room, although some that might now always have been the right move.

The Dutchman added: “He is a very good midfielder for us. We have more than him, and that is why sometimes he plays right full back.

“He is able to play there and has done really well in that position but if I have the chance, he will play in midfield. If everyone is available, the team is stronger with him in midfield.

“But if we are missing five or six players, which has been the case at times this season, then I think the team is strongest with him at full back. Maybe I was wrong because we didn’t win every game with him there.”

Meanwhile, Slot also revealed that Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of the trip to the south coast due to an injury sustained in midweek.

Salah signalled to the bench to be withdrawn with 20 minutes left in Liverpool’s midweek win, with Slot later explaining that the winger “felt something”.

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On the eve of the match, Slot offered an update to reporters: “Indeed, unusual and as a result of that you can expect the outcome, he’s not available for tomorrow.

“The good thing for Liverpool, for us, is we go to an international break, and the bad thing for Egypt is that he can’t go there.

“We’re hoping with what Mo has shown in the past that he can recover faster than other players in similar situation because he takes such good care of his body.

“History has shown he can be back earlier than some others, but it’s only two weeks until we go again, so let’s hope in that period of time he can be back.”