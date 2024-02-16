Carragher claims Arsenal are ‘better’ than Bayern and PSG as Neville picks out unusual Arteta tactic

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal are better than European rivals Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain on current form.

The Gunners have won their last four Premier League matches to move back to within two points of leaders Liverpool, while they are into the last-16 of the Champions League.

Arsenal face Porto on Wednesday in the Champions League and there is a feeling that the Gunners have a real chance of winning the competition this season.

And Carragher reckons Arsenal have “a decent chance” to win the Champions League as they are “better” than Bayern Munich and PSG, while he reckons they could defeat Manchester City over two legs.

Carragher told the Stick to Football podcast: “I actually think the team who could maybe have a chance against Manchester City in the Champions League is Arsenal. Because this Arsenal team hasn’t won anything big yet, we’re still thinking ‘How good are they?’

“Then you go and watch the Champions League, and I’m watching Bayern Munich, a massive team – Arsenal are better than Bayern Munich, and I think Arsenal will beat Paris Saint-Germain. I’m looking at the Champions League thinking who could stop City – and I’m thinking probably Arsenal. If they met each other, we know that City would be massive favourites.

“If Arsenal played Real Madrid, who are a top side and still have a decent team, psychologically being in the Champions League could stop Arsenal because they haven’t been there. But I think Arsenal have a decent chance.”

Arsenal have scored 16 goals in their last four Premier League matches as they returned to form following a shaky December, which saw them lose top spot to Liverpool.

And former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has picked out a key difference in their game plan in recent weeks, he said: “I was doing the [Manchester] United vs [Aston] Villa game on Sunday but first, I was watching the Arsenal vs West Ham game and obviously Declan Rice is on set pieces.

“I said to one of the stats guys, ‘when did he start taking set pieces’ and he said, ‘four games ago’. I think they scored corner against Crystal Palace four games ago, where he started taking them.

“It was Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli before then but they [Arsenal] scored two on Sunday from set pieces and I was interested in the idea behind [why].

“You see a six foot two/three player on set pieces and think that wouldn’t ordinarily think that would happen. So why has he gone on to set pieces? What’s happened before, what’s the data now?

“I’m not against Rice taking corners. Wayne Rooney used to take them for United even though he was a good header and goalscorer, but he was a good kicker of the ball. But to see Declan Rice take free kicks and corners in the last few weeks is brand new for Arsenal.”

