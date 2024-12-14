Arsenal 0-0 Everton: Gunners fail to outclass Toffees side who managed only two shots

Arsenal failed to break down an Everton side who had almost none of the ball and no big chances, with the game ending in a disappointing draw.

The Gunners had more than 75 per cent of the ball throughout the game, but failed to make it count.

Indeed, though Everton looked uninspired in front of goal, managing just two shots, with neither on target, Arsenal fared little better.

They had over 10 shots more than their opponents, but less than half of them were at Jordan Pickford’s goal, meaning the England goalkeeper had little trouble keeping his opponents at bay.

The Gunners felt they could have had a penalty in the late stages to finish the game off, but Vitaliy Mykolenko got the ball.

Arsenal will rue the fact they did so little with their masses of possession, but after a 0-0 draw, Manchester City have a chance to leapfrog them for third place.

