Arsenal struggled to show why they are the second-placed side in the Premier League, with a performance devoid of quality ending in a 1-0 defeat to 16th-placed West Ham.

Young left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly was only introduced to the game in the 56th minute, but after less than 20 minutes on the field, he was given his marching orders for a challenge on Mohammed Kudus.

The Hammers forward had broken into Arsenal’s half, where David Raya was a long way off his line, and rather than chance that he’d not have been able to score, Lewis-Skelly brought Kudus down and was sent on his way.

There had been little quality on show from the second-placed Premier League side, and their task was made harder by being a man down. But for their ample possession, Arsenal managed just two shots on target in the game

For much of the contest, West Ham had only had one shot which troubled David Raya’s goal, but crucially, Jarrod Bowen’s effort found its way into the back of it.

The Gunners title hopes are dented, if not dead, especially if Liverpool go on to beat Manchester City.

More to follow…

