12 clubs make Arsenal contact as Arteta reaches decision on Dowman future

Max Dowman has been linked with a loan move away from the Emirates Stadium.

At least 12 clubs have lodged their interest in a loan deal for Arsenal youngster Max Dowman ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners starlet made a big impression in the pre-season schedule ahead of the 2025/26 season with Mikel Arteta handed him 12 appearances in all competitions.

Dowman made his first Premier League appearance of the season over the weekend as he played nine minutes in Arsenal‘s 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

His cameo off the bench came after a brilliant display in the Gunners’ 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Ipswich Town with Dowman bagging two goals against the Tractor Boys.

Despite that, Dowman is unlikely to feature much for Arsenal this season with Arteta recently giving his view on situation with the talented youngster.

Arteta said last week: “We haven’t really listened to any of the possibilities because we were clear that we want to have him in the squad, that we wanted him to be part of the pre-season.

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“I’m going to start to see where we are from there. We will evaluate every six months where we are, what is the best thing for him to do and from there make the right decisions.

“It will depend on a lot of factors: what he needs, where the team is as well, the availability that we have in the squad, the amount of minutes that he’s playing, the quality he’s delivering when he’s got those minutes.”

Arteta added: “We have to be open, but now the focus is to be here and impact the team.

“There have been many cases of that age that they’ve gone and they’ve been successful, some others not. Particularly, I think I was 17 when I went to Paris [from Barcelona in 2001].

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“Depending on the atmosphere that you find there, how much the coach believes in you, you go there just to be part of a squad, not to play minutes. Which country, depends. But now he’s in a great place. He’s in a good place right now, and let’s keep him here.”

Over a dozen clubs circle for Dowman as Arsenal weigh up loan

But now TEAMtalk have revealed that ‘more than a dozen clubs have already made contact’ in order to register their interest in a potential loan move for Dowman in January.

Dowman will become eligible for a loan move on December 31, when he becomes 17, and Arteta has had a conversation with the Arsenal starlet about his current first-team chances.

The report adds: ‘However, TEAMtalk understands Arteta has been open with Dowman about his immediate prospects and has told the youngster that regular first-team opportunities are likely to be limited in the short term.

‘With that in mind, Arteta is understood to be open to the possibility of Dowman spending the second half of the season on loan, providing the right opportunity presents itself.’

TEAMtalk has revealed that Premier League side Coventry City are interested, while Championship sides Burnley, Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all registered an interest.

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