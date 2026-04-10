A £220m Newcastle trio are ‘high’ on Arsenal’s transfer shortlist this summer as it’s claimed either Kai Havertz or Viktor Gyokeres would ‘need to leave’ for the Gunners to land their ‘most desired signing’.

The Gunners are on course to win their first Premier League title since 2003 as they sit nine points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and are well placed to reach the Champions League semi-finals after beating Sporting 1-0 in Portugal on Tuesday.

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Josh Kroenke, the son of owner Stan and co-chair of Arsenal, was in London at the end of February and was updated on the Gunners transfer plans, according to BBC Sport.

Arsenal made seven permanent signings last summer for a combined £250m and there will be outgoings to ensure the club meets the Premier League’s new squad cost ratio rules.

They’re ‘willing to listen to offers’ for academy pair Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, both of whom would represent ‘pure profit’ on the books, and have set an asking price for the pair.

But sporting director Andrea Berta is also scouring the market for new additions alongside manager Mikel Arteta and BBC Sport claim three Newcastle stars have been identified as possible recruits.

The Gunners are ‘admirers’ of right-back Tino Livramento and are ‘monitoring his situation’ in the knowledge that Newcastle are ‘likely to sell at least one of their key players this summer’.

An injury-hit campaign for the 23-year-old which has seen him start just 17 games in all competitions ‘will be a factor for the Gunners as they consider whether to solidify their interest’.

Previous reports have claimed the Magpies will want £60m for the former Chelsea man, while £80m is thought to be the asking price for both midfielder Sandro Tonali and winger Anthony Gordon, whom Arsenal ‘also hold some interest in’.

The report claims Arsenal have also been ‘made aware’ of Celta Vigo full-back Oscar Mingueza, who’s out of contract at the end of the season, as an alternative to Livramento.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who’s reported to be their ‘most desired signing’.

Barcelona are also sniffing around the former Manchester City star, who transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed last month has ‘not closed the door’ to a possible exit this summer.

BBC Sport confirm Arsenal’s interest is ‘genuine’ but add that ‘either Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz would need to leave for the Gunners to step-up their interest in the Argentina international’.

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