Klopp as the German Big Sam and Van Dijk’s Gerrard moment as Liverpool cop a kicking…

Most of the Mailbox blame for Liverpool’s defeat at Arsenal is heaped on Virgil van Dijk, but Jurgen Klopp gets his share. Also: Pochettino out, Jose or Antonio Conte back at Chelsea.

You never forget your first

City fan here. Thought it might be of interest to share an experience I’ve had with my kids (Primary school age) in the past fortnight. Two weeks ago, I took them to their first ever football match, namely the Mighty Leyton Orient v Bolton Wanderers. I really wasn’t sure if they’d like it, let alone enjoy it despite them both being self-declared footy fans. Especially, and believe me, despite my best efforts to ensure they were Manchester Blue, one says they are a Leicester fan, largely because their best friend is and the other, ‘supports’ Liverpool for the same reason (God help me but that’s karma for you I suppose).

They were both really, really wary until when, at about ten to three, we turned in from Leyton High Road into Balmoral Road (Where the Coach and Horses is for those that have been there) and made the short walk towards Brisbane Road itself. That’s when they first heard the crowd noise, the PA announcing the teams etc. And that’s when both really perked up. “What are they singing? Why are people shouting?” and so on. Next were the turnstiles. “Give your ticket to the man. Now push!” Tickets, btw, were £5 each for the kids and £22 for me.

Into the ground, which was rammed (Capacity 9,000 and change) and front row seats in the family (North Stand). Somewhat stunned at first by the noise, the crowds etc, then came the questions. “What’s that?” “That’s Theo, the club mascot.” “Is he a dragon?” “No, he’s a Wyvern.” “Which is our team?” “The ones in red.” First half was quite cagey and, whilst still soaking up the atmosphere, I could see their interest was waning.

Half time saw a jumbo (and I mean Jumbo!) hot dog, kit kat, and 500ml fruit shoot drink for both with their dad having a hot chocolate. Cost? £11. Back to the second half and, at the 54th minute, the magic happened. You all know what I’m talking about. That bit where YOUR player is in on goal, everybody stands up and there is a split second as the crowd goes silent and then BANG! Orient scored and the place erupted. I watched their faces as both were in shock and delight at the same time. “We scored!” Yes, we bloody well did.

And that, dear reader, was that.

And so, their first game ended in a 1-0 win. Post match, their mother, much to her dismay, was bombarded with every single detail of the game and what happened before, during, and after it. As were their friends the following Monday morning. As did the nagging about when they could go next which, as it turned out, was Orient v Carlisle last Saturday which saw the visitors go one up, against the run of play, before the Mighty Os finished it as 3-2 winners. The kids? Well, old sweats now. Turnstiles? Pfft. The blokes running up and down the line? They’re the subs warming up. Don’t you know anything?

I write this firstly as I suspect that most of us will remember, as children, our equivalent of this day. But to do it as a dad for the first time touched me in ways I really didn’t expect or anticipate, as I’m sure it will have for those of you that have already done it. To watch them get so energised about football and to take so much simple delight from it puts the game into a perspective that, perhaps, only children, your children, can do. And one we all too easily learn to forget as both cynicism and tribalism kick in.

Next comes the dastardly dad plan. First, convince child one that the Liverpool manager’s name is spelt ‘Clop’ (Done). Second, ‘accidently’ lose the Liverpool top in the washing (In hand). Third, get three tickets at the Etihad without having to spend a fortune on ‘hospitality’ (easier said than done).

Mark (Just as tricky to get tickets as Brisbane Road these days btw. But what a brilliant day out at the Orient. La, la, la, Oi!) MCFC.

Klopp’s a German Big Sam

Having just watched Arsenal’s total annihilation of Liverpool, it wasn’t just Arsenal’s dominance that struck me but the disparity in style between the two sides. Where Arsenal displayed flair, panache, control and creativity, Liverpool played like a league 2 side in a FA cup tie against a Premier League side, all huff and puff and long hopeful balls over the midfield.

Liverpool of course have always played like this under Klopp, but it’s only when they come up against a side like Arsenal that Klopp’s limitations come to the fore. Klopp likes to dress his style of football up as “rock and roll” or “chaotic”, but when you boil it down it’s route one Dyche-ball with expensive strikers. Liverpool under Klopp are exactly how Sam Allardyce’s Bolton would have played if he’d been furnished with hundreds and hundreds of millions of pounds to spend on his squad.

Managers like Arteta, Pep, De Zerbi, and Ange are enriching the English game with smart, highly technical coaching and tactics, and our national side is benefitting hugely with a production line of exiting young talents. It’s not a coincidence that Liverpool haven’t produced one England regular during Klopp’s tenure. The aforementioned managers represent the way forward for modern English football, while Klopp’s high energy/low technique, route 1 style of football belongs in the history books.

Keith B

Wretched Reds. Especially Van Dijk…

You’ll have your 16 conclusions, I’ll have but one: Virgil Van Dijk cost us points tonight. Not the best team performance either, but it was VVD front and center for his mishaps and his inability to vocalize, organize, galvanize or lead. A week he’ll hopefully reflect upon after also choosing to handle questions about his future so tactlessly in the wake of Klopp’s announcement.

Ironically it was two other Dutch names on the team sheet that had me worried pre-match, but it was our captain who let us down. While stats boffins attribute goalkeeping error at 1-1, it was VVD who made the ill decision to let the ball drop, was then extraordinarily weak holding off Martinelli despite not insignificant size and weight advantages, and then failed to get out of the way quickly for Allison to clear. Allison’s foot actually folds into VVD’s torso on his kick out. Late on, Van Dijk ambles with Trossard pushing on the wing and it deflects off him for 3-1 and it’s all academic.

Clearly the gunners bossed that first half. We were lucky to go into HT on level terms. If we say Gabriel’s own goal cancels out the Van Dijk-Allison screw up, Arsenal still win 2-0 on the night and deservedly so. We will need better from VVD both on and off the pitch and he certainly has it in him. He has been immense in a red shirt. There’s so much malleable youth and potential in this Liverpool side and still much to play for this season, a guiding hand and some steadiness at the back will go a long way. Listen, Arsenal were better tonight so congrats to North London but we chumbawamba, we pick back up and go again.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

…We only fought for one f*cking ball in that game and it resulted in a goal. Softest I’ve seen us play in a long time. Zero midfield, zero pressing. Defenders letting the ball bounce all over the shop.

Hopefully that’s not Virgil’s Stevie G moment there.

Scott, LFC Toronto

…Was that Van Dijk’s Stevie G moment? I guess we’ll find out. I really thought h e had put away the Mr. Casual from earlier this season but he sure reared its ugly head again today. He and Konate had a contest to see who could let the f***ing ball bounce more. Hard to tell which one of them won. First thing they teach you as a defender.

We played completely afraid of Arsenal today. No midfield, no press, no fight. The one time we actually fought for a ball, we scored.

That’s a trophy by Arsenal’s standards. No change: its us or City.

Scott, LFC Toronto

PS: mentality monsters, my ass

…Really bad day at the office for Liverpool and in particular Alisson. Sh*t happens and we move on, fortunately there’s a long way to go yet in the season to make things right and that was the hardest of our fixtures left to play.

Well deserved victory Arsenal. Here’s to a fun title race.

James Outram, Wirral

…As for Liverpool:

You do it to yourself, you do

And that’s what really hurts.

Aidan, Lfc (can’t argue with the result given the xg, but what a cluster…)

…Arsenal well deserved their victory. Better team all over the pitch. Only Liverpool player for me who played well was Mac Allister. Tackle on Havertz the box a highlight.

Right decision to send off Konate. Interesting to hear commentary say that there is a way to make that block appear natural so he wouldn’t have got sent off. How much of football tactics is playing the ref?

After seemingly being on an upward trend of getting players back and actually having a selection decision to make rather than playing those who turned up, the bench was thin.

I had forgotten about Thiago.

Hopefully that’s all the brain farts out of the way for a good while now.

Is this a big argument in favour of the winter break? Arsenal played three games in January compared to Liverpool’s seven.

As much as Arsenal will be chuffed with that, City win their games in hand and they are back in third with Liverpool in second. But only a couple points between the three would be genuinely exciting had Spurs not already won the league in September…

Alex, South London

Woop-woop, that’s the sound of da police

What is it with the celebration police and Arsenal in particular?

Absolutely roasted for years for lacking atmosphere at the Emirates. As soon as we switch one on, we’re told we’re over celebrating and getting carried away.

The atmosphere yesterday afternoon was back to last season’s best, and all the more striking against the 3,000 or so statues used to fill Liverpool’s end.

Stick it up your gonads.

Dane, North Bank

…Gutted that beating the league’s in-form side to keep our own chances alive has been completely overshadowed by the manager and players, um, celebrating that fact. Again. Why always Arsenal?

Well, I think the truth is; everyone had got used to us being a little bit shit. Under Wenger, we’d dropped off. We weren’t a team to take particularly seriously. We’d be in and around the Champions League spaces, but by and large we’d go to City or Liverpool or Chelsea, we’d lose by three or four goals, and we’d all go home.

But now we are competing in these games again. We’ve got a manager who – get this – gets the crowd going. I was always jealous of Klopp and Liverpool for that in his early days – anyone remember that Dortmund game in the Europa? I was in awe of it. Now we’ve got our own version, detestable to the masses, making us good again and all of the analysis is on it.

I hope 16 conclusions don’t focus largely on Odegaard taking some photos. Just in case:

– Jorginho. He has to start the big games for us. He’s a composed head and helps control things when chaos threatens to take over. Between he and Rice – back to his imperious best – schooled the three of Jones, Mac Allister and Gravenberch in the first half. Timely interceptions and breaking of play, quick intricate passes, forward ones through the lines – they did it all.

– 1-0 at half-time would’ve been deserved. What Saliba was playing at, I don’t know. Raya has to come for it, but when he hesitates and doesn’t, Saliba must hook that straight out of play somewhere. I feel for Gabriel that that’ll go down as his own goal when the goal was the fault of two others entirely.

– The second half started ominously and it felt like Liverpool were turning the screw a little. And then we regained control again. I didn’t really feel like we were going to score, and maybe we wouldn’t have except for them giving the gift of a goal straight back to us. The best keeper in the league and the best defender of the last decade – even they can have a moment; maybe I should go easier on our two.

– Thought the Konate second yellow was a little soft but probably a booking, so I think Gabriel is a touch lucky not to go for the same thing a few minutes later. Honestly, that’s all Klopp can complain about today – I think diverting their display to the attention of the ref’s is a cover up. They were gifted a way back in and still didn’t create anyway of note at 1-1, making blaming the ref the easiest route out. Nothing really controversial I don’t think? Only VAR check was for us, and that was never a penalty.

– And so to the post-game, where the winners acted like it. Truth be told, losing today and our league season was over. Eight points behind (and crucially without games in hand or having to go away to them like erm… well, y’know) and we are pretty much fighting for top four and our way to Wembley in the CL. Just for now though, we’re still a little bit alive. So we’ll enjoy it while we can thanks.

Joe, AFC, East Sussex

Chelsea short-changed

Imagine if Enzo Fernandez was even half as good as Jorginho?

Simon, London

Bad Blues

Pound for pound (to borrow a boxing expression), are Chelsea currently one of the worst teams in PL history?

Marc, Bolton, MCFC

Come back, Jose

I think Poch has a massively inexperienced squad with no leaders and no world class players to inspire rest of the group. Maybe bar Thiago Silva , who is almost out of the door. No squad has ever succeeded long term without that esp Chelsea. We have always had 2 or more world class players in each of our successful teams.

The business idea of owning the cream of young talent who will be next Gen superstars for Chelsea or be the next 200 mill player for profits is amazing , when not considering the “now” of the Chelsea project.

We do need to get one world class player in each position who is in his prime and not a potential. And continue the winning culture while also allowing the potential to mature into a world class players.

We need a world class striker, a creator (could be Palmer) who like De Bruyne or even Maddison is a assist machine, a world class CB leader like JT and maybe a goalie .We do have the wingers , full backs and defensive mid who I my opinion are very good but out of tune.

I do think Poch needs time and should be allowed to cull and sell to get the top players in summer. While I am not convinced with what’s shown on pitch I do think that no other manager could do better.

However, if the owners are inclined to pull the trigger… I would love no other manager than Mourniho to come back. Stamp his ruthless mark on the squad. He ofcourse would ask for worldie’s in summer… Which we definitely need.

B , CFC ( Beg Eden Hazard to sign back fast free agent, looks in shape golfing)

Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure at Chelsea.

Don Quixote has to go

Anchoring the defense on a 40-year old while playing a back-four yields depressingly predictable results.

Throw in a windmill to complete the story.

It’s high time to bring in a manager anchored in what the rest of us call the objective-reality.

A gent who’s had previous success with a counter game powered by a back-five.

Either Conte or Mourinho would do just fine. Both proven winners with the club.

Radu Tomescu, Chelsea, Taipei Taiwan

Shearer and Klopp

In response to Jon, Cape Town (might have to watch Bafana Bafana at AFCON now, haven’t watched them since 2010 – I’m a Brit BTW, not a saffa), no trophies don’t matter for someone in sport to be considered great. Alan Shearer is still probably the finest striker England have had (I am not a Newcastle, Blackburn or Southampton fan) but yet he won nothing at International level. At club level he won a single Premier league, no European or domestic cups. But he remains the premier league’s highest ever scorer, was in the team of the year multiple times etc etc. Given your ridiculously high, one dimensional view on greatness, then Shearer would fail the test.

My point is that sometimes you need to look beyond simple metrics and get some actual perspective.

Klopp took Liverpool to 3 Champions League finals. He has the two highest points tallies for a 2nd place team in the Premier League. If Liverpool had the same resources as Chelsea, Man City or Man Utd then perhaps more success would have been achieved. Klopp should be measured against what was expected of Liverpool when he took over, not in hindsight.

Chris

City maths

Levenshulme Blue, drunk on the Abu Dhabi Kool-Aid, has written in to tell us about 99.7% attendance at The Etihad and that all tickets have been sold for the rest of this season. A bit like the old Eddie Murphy joke ‘who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?’ we’re expected to ignore the swathes of empty seats at most matches.

Interestingly, the BBC did a FOI request a few years back for the police figures on attendance compared to the official figures released by the club and found the following:

Manchester City: Greater Manchester Police’s average figures were 7,482 lower than club figures, again based on 12 games.

Manchester City’s largest discrepancy was 15,277 for the visit of Southampton on Wednesday, 29 November 2017 (53,407 compared with 38,130).

We’re expected to believe that this is the most valuable and profitable club on the planet. Treble winners that are expanding capacity and they punt last minute tickets on local radio on matchday. In fact, just go on the website now and there’s still tickets available for all of February’s fixtures.

Carry on drinking Blue, just don’t expect the rest of us to join in.

James Outram, Wirral

…Levenshulme Blue, Manchester 19, I’ve been a Liverpool fan for 60 years, went first with my grandad when I was five, after that went in the boys pen and after that a Kop season ticket holder.

Gave that up when I left Liverpool. I’ve often gone back, but it is near impossible to get a ticket, Only way is through friends, family and hospitality.

You said that City are planning on extending their stadium, but you obviously haven’t watched any recent Liverpool games.

iI is in plain sight that they have completed the Anfield Road rebuild and the only empty seatsare in that end which they are still waiting for a safety certificate for.

That is the 2K tickets your mate is talking about. Keep Up.

Neil, LFC, USA.

…I’m sure this will get lost in hopefully a sea of emails about the amazing game later this evening (dreading it), but thought I’d throw a quick response to Levenshulme Blue. I’m very happy you achieved 99% attendance last season at City. The “you just need to watch match of the day to see how empty it is” Emirates was 98%. Seems wierd getting the stats for one ground and then not to go and get the data for the ground you are poo-pooing. Funny old world.

Rob A (it’s going to be a stressful draw isn’t it) AFC