Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle: Arteta masterclass secures sweet revenge for November ‘disgrace’

Arsenal kept the pace in the Premier League title race with a stunning victory over Newcastle at the Emirates to stay within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Despite starting the calendar year in astonishing Premier League form, beating Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, West Ham and Burnley by an aggregate score of 21-2, the Gunners entered this grudge match in disappointing fashion after their late midweek defeat to Porto in the Champions League.

But they put that behind them with an irresistible performance which highlighted the gulf between them and a poor Newcastle side.

Arsenal started brilliantly and soon found the breakthrough from a familiar place, Gabriel’s header from a corner eventually crossing the line with Sven Botman getting the final touch.

Kai Havertz made it 2-0 six minutes later with a finish from close range after brilliant work from Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli, before Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior added further goals shortly after the hour mark.

Newcastle were laughably off the pace all game and simply could not weather the Arsenal storm, but former Gunner Joe Willock netted a fine consolation six minutes from the end.

Full report to follow.