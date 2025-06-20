Arsenal have reportedly put a ‘six-year proposal on the table’ for Jorrel Hato in a bid to beat Chelsea to his signing as a role change for Myles Lewis-Skelly has been mooted.

The Gunners have been slow off the mark in the transfer window despite both Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta promising a “big” summer, but they appear to have secured the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £51m and are now looking to add yet another defender to their ranks.

Arteta is well stocked in defence with the emergence of Lewis-Skelly last season adding to his options, with the academy graduate nailing down the left-back spot in the second half of the season.

The 18-year-old is set to sign a new long-term contract at the club but looks set to have competition for his starting spot as Arsenal have ‘initiated official discussions’ with Ajax over a deal for Hato, who can operate either at left-back or centre-back.

A source told CaughtOffside: “Arsenal has initiated official discussions with Ajax and held positive talks with the Hato’s representatives. A six-year contract proposal is on the table, and the player is carefully evaluating Arsenal’s long-term project.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that Arsenal have ‘made calls’ for Hato and also detailed interest from Chelsea.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “From what I’m hearing this week, after the calls from Chelsea, since the Dean Huijsen deal didn’t happen for Chelsea and Arsenal, both clubs remain interested in Jorrel Hato.

“And my understanding is that, in the last week, after Chelsea in recent weeks, also Arsenal started calling to be informed on the situation of Jorrel Hato.

“So he remains a player appreciated by Chelsea and also Arsenal. Because they are looking for a talented defender, both clubs are looking for that kind of profile for the summer, and Hato remains in the list of both clubs.

“So after Chelsea, after the Huijsen story, also now Arsenal are calling for Jorrel Hato. So let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“At the moment it’s still not the time to describe that as an advanced deal or anything close to being completed, but some calls are ongoing.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool plot defender bid after more Leverkusen business

👉 Arsenal target ‘tells friends and family he expects to join’ Gunners as transfer ‘edges closer’

👉 Arsenal ‘monitoring’ Chelsea forward as Arteta ‘makes checks’ on shock summer signing

CaughtOffside claim ‘Liverpool, Newcastle United and Real Madrid could be other names to watch in the race for Hato’s signature’, while also offering possible explanations for Arsenal pushing for another defender while the need for a striker and winger appears to be far greater.

The report adds: