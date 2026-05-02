A striker reshuffle is reportedly expected at Arsenal this summer, with club chiefs choosing a ‘preferred’ alternative to Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal attempted to fix their striker department during last summer’s transfer window, but it currently feels that they got their business wrong.

In previous seasons, the lack of a top-level striker has held back the Gunners in the title race, so club chiefs made it a priority to sign an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus ahead of this season.

Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen were among those linked with Arsenal before they settled on Viktor Gyokeres, who joined the club from Sporting Lisbon for around £63.5m.

In his debut season, Gyokeres has contributed 12 Premier League goals and 19 across all competitions, but he has been poor in general play and can struggle to impact matches.

This has particularly been the case against strong opposition, with head coach Mikel Arteta preferring Havertz before he was forced off with an injury in last weekend’s 1-0 win against Newcastle.

READ: Why Julian Alvarez isn’t the upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres you think he is…

And reports in recent months have claimed that one of Arsenal’s priorities in this summer’s window will be to sign an upgrade on Gyokeres, with Alvarez widely reported to be their leading target.

Alvarez has developed into one of the world’s top strikers after joining Atletico Madrid from Man City, and he is attracting interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Spanish giants Barcelona currently seem to be Alvarez’s most likely destination, with a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes insisting he is a ‘complex’ target for Arsenal due to ‘his stratospheric €140 million valuation and competition from giants’.

Therefore, Arsenal are also considering alternatives and have ‘set their sights on’ Bournemouth breakout star Junior Kroupi, who has eleven goals this season, as their ‘preferred alternative’ to Alvarez.

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The report adds: ‘The French footballer’s initial valuation is around €40 million, although the bidding is expected to significantly increase his asking price. Arsenal could make the young striker one of the biggest signings in their recent history if they decide to make a strong push for his transfer.

‘Mikel Arteta particularly values ​​the physical strength and refined technique the forward has displayed in one-on-one duels against experienced defenders.’

Gabriel Jesus ‘activates escape route’

One or two Arsenal forwards are likely to be sold to raise funds this summer, and another report from Fichajes claims Jesus is keen on a move to AC Milan.

Jesus joined Arsenal for around £45m, but the report claims he could cost around £17m this summer.

The report claims: ‘The English club is considering different scenarios for the summer, including the possibility of selling the Brazilian if the offer proves compelling.

Gabriel Jesus has a market value of around €20 million. This, combined with his high salary, could complicate his departure. AC Milan is exploring ways to make the transfer possible. Their relationship with his representatives could facilitate negotiations if they progress.’

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