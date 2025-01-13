Arsenal: £49m star ‘chooses’ Gunners as Arteta ‘convinces’ top target with two ‘promises’

Nico Williams has reportedly ‘chosen’ to join Arsenal from Athletic Bilbao having been ‘convinced’ by Mikel Arteta’s two ‘promises’.

Arsenal were vying for Williams‘ transfer in the summer along with Barcelona, but the star of Euro 2024 opted to stay with the Basque club for another season.

Reports in Spain now claim he’s now decided to leave the club to ‘play in the Champions League every year’.

Barcelona no longer see Williams as a priority amid the outstanding form of Raphinha for them on the left wing, opening the door to Premier League suitors.

The report states:

‘Nico explores other ways to change airs and say goodbye to Athletic, and the possibility of trying his luck abroad is also especially striking. And specifically, the competition that most appeals to him is the Premier League, considered the most attractive on the planet. Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United have Williams JR on their target list, but Arsenal is the club that would have an advantage in the auction.’

It’s claimed Arteta has already made ‘contact’ with Williams – who has a €58m release clause – and his agent to ‘convince’ him to move to the Emirates, ‘promising’ the winger a ‘blank check’ and ‘untouchable’ status at the club.

The report adds:

‘Arteta has no doubt that Williams JR is a real bargain, and would be an enormous reinforcement for Arsenal. And he dreams of being able to gather Bukayo Saka and Nico, and that they lead the attack of the Gunners.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd (3-5): Havertz and Gunners blow big chance, tentative United progress continues

👉 Mikel Arteta is ‘overpaid jester’ and Arsenal are just ‘expensive Stoke’

👉 Arsenal to get ‘increasingly toxic’ unless Mikel Arteta walks

Athletic Bilbao are unlikely to let Williams leave in the middle of the season despite Arteta’s apparent desire to bring him to the Emirates in January, as reported by transfer expert David Ornstein last week.

Ornstein wrote: