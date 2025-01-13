Arsenal: £49m star ‘chooses’ Gunners as Arteta ‘convinces’ top target with two ‘promises’
Nico Williams has reportedly ‘chosen’ to join Arsenal from Athletic Bilbao having been ‘convinced’ by Mikel Arteta’s two ‘promises’.
Arsenal were vying for Williams‘ transfer in the summer along with Barcelona, but the star of Euro 2024 opted to stay with the Basque club for another season.
Reports in Spain now claim he’s now decided to leave the club to ‘play in the Champions League every year’.
Barcelona no longer see Williams as a priority amid the outstanding form of Raphinha for them on the left wing, opening the door to Premier League suitors.
The report states:
‘Nico explores other ways to change airs and say goodbye to Athletic, and the possibility of trying his luck abroad is also especially striking. And specifically, the competition that most appeals to him is the Premier League, considered the most attractive on the planet. Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United have Williams JR on their target list, but Arsenal is the club that would have an advantage in the auction.’
It’s claimed Arteta has already made ‘contact’ with Williams – who has a €58m release clause – and his agent to ‘convince’ him to move to the Emirates, ‘promising’ the winger a ‘blank check’ and ‘untouchable’ status at the club.
The report adds:
‘Arteta has no doubt that Williams JR is a real bargain, and would be an enormous reinforcement for Arsenal. And he dreams of being able to gather Bukayo Saka and Nico, and that they lead the attack of the Gunners.’
Athletic Bilbao are unlikely to let Williams leave in the middle of the season despite Arteta’s apparent desire to bring him to the Emirates in January, as reported by transfer expert David Ornstein last week.
‘Nico Williams has a host of suitors; Arsenal and Chelsea are high among them, while Liverpool looked into the viability of a deal last summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to sign Williams in this window but the finances involved make it highly unlikely and Williams is not agitating to leave Athletic Bilbao.
‘His release clause stands at just shy of €60million — it fluctuates with inflation — and would need to be paid in full. When the size of his salary is factored in, it becomes even more difficult. A summer transfer is more plausible.
‘The financial aspect of such a deal is daunting. That buyout would need to be paid in full, and Williams would also expect a sizeable salary package. For Arsenal to follow through with their interest would potentially require owner intervention.
‘Alternatively, a deal might be identified which Arsenal can pursue without significant financial implications — or even long-term commitment.
‘Although Arsenal have used their Premier League quota of two loans, they are still able to loan players from abroad.’