Arsenal: £49m star ‘rules out Barcelona’ with transfer talks ‘advanced stage’ as Chelsea circle

Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost as top target Nico Williams has ‘ruled out’ a move to Barcelona, but Chelsea remain a threat to the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta and his players are licking their wounds after being knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by PSG on Wednesday, as goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi put paid to their dreams.

And with Liverpool easing to the Premier League title with four games to spare, albeit with the slight threat of dropping out of the top five in mind, Arsenal’s focus will now turn to what Arteta has promised will be a “big” transfer window.

New sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly has £300m to spend, and with the signing of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi supposedly all-but sewn up for £51m, the priorities are thought to be a new striker and left winger.

Berta has picked Viktor Gyokeres as his ‘favoured’ No.9 option and a report claims the Italian is also keen on Milan’s Rafael Leao, but Williams remains the top left winger target.

Arsenal approached Williams with a view to him moving to the Emirates last summer on the back of his stunning performances at Euro 2024, but the 22-year-old decided to stay in Bilbao for another season.

He’s now though decided to seek pastures new, and while Barcelona have long-been thought to be in the driving seat to sign him, a report from Spanish outlet Nacional now claims Williams has ‘ruled out’ a move to the Nou Camp.

‘Despite the interest shown by Barça, Nico has decided not to wait for the Catalan club to solve its problems with financial fair play, and has already started talks with other teams to close his departure this summer. ‘Although Deco and Hansi Flick recognized Nico’s qualities and his fit in the sports project, the cost of his transfer – about 60 million euros, according to the termination clause – and his high salary seriously complicated any realistic attempt by Barça. In a transfer market where every euro counts, the Blaugrana entity has decided to focus its efforts on other positions, such as the signing of a level goalkeeper and a center if Manchester United target Ronald Araujo leaves.’

It’s claimed Williams ‘looks favourably on the possibility of playing in the Premier League’ at a club with a ‘solid and growing project’, while he’s also attracted by the idea of ‘having an important role from day one’.

That sounds like Arsenal, but unfortunately for them, also quite like Chelsea, who are willing to ‘break their wage structure’ to sign Williams, who reportedly wants around £400,000 per week, according to the Daily Mail.

That said, ‘negotiations are at an advanced stage’ with Arsenal, who are prepared to pay his £58m (£49) release clause to get him to the Emirates.

Whether they’re willing to stump up his desired wages given Kai Havertz currently tops their list on £280,000 per week, remains to be seen.