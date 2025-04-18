Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been dealt a major blow ahead of his first transfer window as top midfield target Martin Zubimendi has decided to sign for Real Madrid.

Zubimendi’s £51m release clause was triggered by Liverpool last summer but the Spain international snubbed the move in favour of remaining at Real Sociedad.

But the 26-year-old has since decided that he does want to leave his boyhood club, with Berta tasked with bringing the defensive midfielder to the Emirates as one of Mikel Arteta’s priority signings in what by all accounts will be a significant summer for the Gunners.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday that the Gunners are ‘working hard on Zubimendi’.

“What I can tell you today is that Arteta will be backed in the market,” Romano said. “Arteta will have a lot of power in the market – together with Andrea they will plan for the strategy.

“(Martin) Zubimendi is a top target, the new striker will arrive, Arsenal will do also more on the market. So Arsenal are working hard on Zubimendi, on the striker, on the winger probably, and more. So Arsenal will be busy in the market and Arteta will be backed – but he really deserved that.”

Not hard enough though according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim Zubimendi has made a ‘clear decision’ to sign for Real Madrid after the La Liga giants told him he would be the ‘protagonist’ in their ‘sports plan’.

The report states: