Arsenal: One summer transfer ‘wrapped up’ with second signing ‘close’ amid ‘most fanciful’ deal claim

A new report claims Premier League giants Arsenal have already ‘wrapped up’ one summer signing, while another deal is ‘close’ to being completed.

The Gunners need to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they have declined under Mikel Arteta this season.

Injuries have ravaged Arsenal, but their performances have not been good enough as they are going another season without a trophy.

Arsenal have been punished for their failures in the transfer market as it’s become abundantly clear that they are crying out for a new striker.

It is common knowledge that their priority is to sign a top-tier forward this summer, but signings are also expected in other positions.

READ: Arsenal must ‘bin’ five players including Odegaard for Arteta to take the final step



A detailed report from The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has gone ‘inside Arsenal’s biggest window in a generation’, claiming a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been ‘wrapped up since last summer’.

The Spain international, who has a £51m release clause in his contract, is a long-term Arsenal target and it’s been widely reported that a move to the Emirates is most likely after he turned down Liverpool ahead of this season.

Arsenal are also heavily linked with Espanyol standout Joan Garcia, who has enjoyed a breakout season in La Liga this season.

A recent report claimed Man Utd are plotting a hijack on Arsenal for Garcia, but Delaney claims the Gunners are ‘close to signing him as a challenger to David Raya’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘open talks’ with key star as Ornstein reveals his stance on new deal amid Real Madrid ‘concern’

👉 Stubborn Arteta, no striker, poor Odegaard: Why Arsenal’s season has been another failure

👉 Arsenal slammed for ‘lack of manliness’ as ‘headless chicken’ Rice and ’embarrassing’ Gabriel hammered

With most of the work done for these deals, Arsenal’s ‘main focus’ is on a striker with ‘most of the work to date’ on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, while ‘there is also interest in Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Ollie Watkins isn’t off the radar’.

Regarding Arsenal’s move for a new winger, Delaney explains: