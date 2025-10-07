Pundit Danny Murphy has argued that one Premier League star is “levels” above Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

There has been a debate over who is the best midfielder in the Premier League since Manchester United legend Gary Neville picked Caicedo in the aftermath of Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Neville lauded Caicedo after he scored a stunning goal from distance in Chelsea‘s statement victory over Liverpool on Saturday evening, claiming he is ahead of Rice, Ryan Gravenberch and Rodri based on form.

“He’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“And I think I’m comfortable saying that. Gravenberch last season, and maybe Declan Rice and Rodri obviously, for the last few years.

“But now, I think at this time, we can say that Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league, and he’s performing like that.”

However, Danny Murphy has explained why he thinks Liverpool star Gravenberch needs to be considered to be at the same level as Rice and Caicedo as he is “ahead” of the Chelsea star currently after sparkling for the Reds last season.

“Caicedo has been outstanding. For me, Gravenberch, Rice and Caicedo – those three come to mind straight away. They’ve all got a little bit different attributes,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“Caicedo has kind of changed people’s view a little bit in the last three weeks because he’s scored two worldies against Brentford and Liverpool. I think up until then, his goal tally was pretty damn dismal.

“A lot of people say he doesn’t create, and he’s not a creative passer – he’s not going to get it out of his feet and split open a defence.

“Gravenberch can do that a bit more; Declan can do that a bit. They’ve all got these wonderful qualities; they’re all tenacious and strong.

“Although Caicedo is playing best at the moment, as a holding midfielder, I would still have Gravenberch ahead of him.”

Still, Murphy argued that Rodri remains the best Premier League midfielder after winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or, saying he has been “absolutely magnificent” for “two or three seasons”.

“Rodri is better than all of them. Levels ahead of them,” Murphy added on Rodri, who joined Man City for around £63m.

“For two or three seasons, Rodri’s level were nothing short of magnificent, absolutely magnificent.”