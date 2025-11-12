Arsenal know what they have to pay for a Real Madrid star

Arsenal have been informed by an insider that it’ll likely take £90million to land a Real Madrid star, who could look to the exit if his current situation does not improve.

The Gunners are the best side in the Premier League by far at the moment. After 11 games, they top the table by four points, and have only lost one game, while in the Champions League, their record remains perfect through four games.

The squad is on song and Mikel Arteta looks like he might be able to achieve major silverware for the first time since the FA Cup triumph in 2019/20.

Prior to this campaign, Arsenal wanted to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who’d surely have raised the level of their squad.

Though he wanted to stay, things might have changed now, per insider Pete O’Rourke, and the Gunners know what it would take to land the Real Madrid man.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Nothing certain on that. Obviously, he will be unhappy probably with his lack of minutes in the Real Madrid team under Xabi Alonso.

“I think he’s only played 250 minutes of football in nine La Liga matches so far this season. So, look, that’s not ideal for Rodrygo.

“There was a lot of speculation over the summer of a potential move to the Premier League with Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool, links, but the player decided to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place after being given reassurances by Xabi Alonso.

“If his first team opportunities don’t improve, it’s something he might look at again. I don’t imagine a move would happen in January.

“Such a big costly move as this. You’re probably looking around £80-90million for somebody like Rodrygo.

“I don’t think anybody from those interested clubs would be willing to do that in the January window.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Scholes explains why Arsenal are not his Premier League title favourites as dark horse is named

👉 Petit names Chelsea, Liverpool stars he ‘wanted’ Arsenal to sign: ‘He’s amongst the best’

👉 Six Arsenal open-play goal fixes after Arteta turns to AI despite Wenger ‘dangers’ warning

There would surely still be interest at the Emirates in Rodrygo, but in the summer it seemed to be pushed by the fact Gabriel Martinelli had not been overly consistent last term.

This season, he has cropped up with some big moments for his side. In three Champions League games this term, the Brazilian left-winger has scored three goals and assisted one – he had a hand in both goals in the 2-0 victory over Athletic Club despite being on the field for just 19 minutes, before then scoring against Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid.

However, in the Premier League, Martinelli has just one goal to his name in eight games, so the signing of Rodrygo could lead to more efficiency in all competitions.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘will look at selling’ Myles Lewis-Skelly on one condition as major clubs circle