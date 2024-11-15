Arsenal ‘put €90m on table’ for ‘galactic’ La Liga star as Liverpool swap complicates transfer

Arsenal are ‘willing to put €90m on the table’ to secure a ‘galactic’ but face competition from Liverpool, who see the Barcelona star as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Gunners have struggled for attacking fluency this season, scoring just 13 open-play goals in 11 Premier League games, with Bukayo Saka bearing the vast majority of the goalscoring and creative load in the absence of Martin Odegaard.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have been off the boil while Kai Havertz’s form has been patchy.

Raheem Sterling arrived in the summer on loan from Chelsea but has rarely played and looked off the pace when he has.

Mikel Arteta is keen on making attacking additions to his squad and a report in Spain claims they are preparing an offer for ‘galactic’ winger Raphinha.

They are ‘willing to put €90m on the table’ for the former Leeds star, who’s been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League ever since moving to the Catalans, who were previously willing to listen to offers of around €50m.

But the Brazilian’s outstanding form under new boss Hansi Flick, which has seen him contribute 12 goals and ten assists in 17 games this season, has seen their asking price increase significantly.

The report adds that ‘the Gunners want to convince him with an astronomical salary, which would make him one of the best paid in the entire Premier League, in addition to ensuring that he is essential.’

Despite Raphinha’s fine form playing alongside Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski in attack, president Joan Laporta ‘plans to sign a new crack for the trident’, which could open the door for Arsenal, or possibly Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah is among the players linked with Barcelona along with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Rafael Leao and Nico Williams, with the Catalans ‘watching very closely’ as Liverpool attempt to tie the Egyptian down to a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

If the Reds fail to persuade Salah to remain at Anfield, Raphinha is one of the options on their shortlist to replace him.

The report states: