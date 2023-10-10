Arsenal ‘above all’ in race for €14m teen let go by Man City who’s ‘one of the best’ dribblers in the world

Arsenal are reportedly ‘above all’ in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The 19-year-old can operate on either wing and has been described in Germany as the ‘new Jadon Sancho‘, because of his ability with the ball at his feet, but also because of his career path.

Bynoe-Gittens, like Sancho, left the Manchester City youth setup to join Dortmund, and has made 29 appearances for the first team, scoring three goals and claiming one assist.

Although the teenager recently signed a new contract with the Bundesliga side which means he’s tied to them until 2028, Bild claim that’s not stopped the admiring glances of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle and Chelsea are thought to be keeping tabs, but Arsenal interested ‘above all’ other interested parties.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a ‘big fan’ of Bynoe-Gittens, and ‘those in charge’ of the Gunners see ‘huge potential’ in him.

Valued by Transfermarkt at €14m, the report claims Bynoe-Gittens received a significant pay rise from Dortmund upon signing his new deal.

Dortmund teammate Karim Adeyemi is in awe of Bynoe-Gittens, and has no doubt he “will be a really good player”.

“He has no fear. For me, he is one of the best players one-against-one I have ever seen, to be honest. He will be a really good player”, he told Sky Sports.

Speaking about his desire to move to the Bundesliga, Bynoe-Gittens said he benefitted from those who had done so before him, like Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

“Seeing other players before me doing it persuaded me that I could try that as well,” Bynoe-Gittens said earlier this month.

“The first year was tough, because Covid meant that there were no games. Then when we came back in 2021 I was injured for four months. After Christmas time, I started playing more games and then that’s when I broke into the senior team.”

“I had to learn German quickly,” he added. “I was a very shy person back then, so I had to learn to speak more and to ask for things that I might not ordinarily have asked for. If I was going to the shops or getting the bus to town and having to find the right way to go, I needed to do it.”

