Arsenal are “absolutely delighted” that Andrea Berta managed to complete the deadline day signing of Piero Hincapie, according to reports.

The Gunners were one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer window with eight new signings coming through the door before the window shut.

Hincapie, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze all signed for Arsenal over the summer.

Arsenal have fully backed Mikel Arteta to do the job on the pitch this season with the Spaniard hoping he can end a run of three runners-up finishes in a row and finally win the Premier League title.

Eze and Gyokeres were two of the most eye-catching transfers over the summer with their long sagas ending with the pair arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

However, TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey insists that it was the signing of Hincapie who has impressed the Arsenal hierarchy the most after Berta landed the Ecuador international on deadline day.

Bailey told TBR Football: “Arsenal are absolutely delighted with the Hincapie deal. Andrea Berta has worked hard on that one, obviously the player wanting to come has played a part.

“Indeed with William Saliba injured, it is looking a masterstroke, but Hincapie’s level really is top class.

“Kiwior was a smashing defender, well liked and more than capable, but Arsenal really feel Hincapie could be special.

“They were a bit disappointed with missing out on [Jorrel] Hato but Hincapie more than makes up for it.

“Hincapie is going to be Arsenal’s last incoming deal of the summer, but it could be one of the best.”

On Hincapie signing, Arteta told the club’s official website: “Piero has a real physical presence, with his versatility and tactical flexibility giving us strong added defensive options.

“He is a big character, with a very good combination of both youth and maturity. He will make our squad stronger and more competitive as we continue into this season.”

Hincapie was also delighted to join, the defender added: “It only took one conversation to make me feel sure about the decision that I was taking. I’m over the moon.

“I want to gel as best as I can with my new teammates and have a good season.

“I always want to win trophies for this club, to make a name for myself, and to leave a mark. I want to get off to a good start quickly and that’s the most important thing.”

